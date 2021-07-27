Troy Bailey, murderer of a beloved LGBTQ+ activist in Philadelphia is sentenced to jail

Black and Brown transgender women and gender non-conforming individuals have pioneered the modern day LGBTQ+ movement in the United States, yet sadly, they often bear the brunt of deadly homophobic attacks.

A little over two years ago, Philadelphia lost a Black trans sister and adored community activist, Michelle “Tamika” Washington.

Washington, who was fatally shot in May of 2019 at just the age of 40, is just now having her killer face consequences.

In a briefing from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office on July 26th, 28-year-old Troy Bailey was convicted of third degree murder in addition to five other related charges. Bailey is now facing 25-50 years in prison.

However, just because Bailey will be behind bars does not mean that the wounds of Washington’s family and friends are healed.

The briefing from the District Attorney's office cited Washington’s sister, Crystal Davis, saying she did not feel closure from her sister’s killer sentence. Davis cited Bailey feeling “no remorse” for his actions.

Despite the pain, Davis is committed to continuing the work her sister started to support the LGBTQ+ community and maintain her legacy.

At a national level

Tragically, in 2019 Washington was one of 25 other trans women and gender non-conforming individuals killed across the U.S., according to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

However, due to stigma, discrimination and a lack of reporting, among other reasons, the HRC claims these number are likely higher.

Since then, attacks on transgender women and gender non-conforming individuals have only risen at an alarming rate, with 2020 being the worst year on the HRC’s record as the number of killings nearly doubled to 44.

Now, in 2021, a year that has seen record setting violence, the number of these individuals who have been killed is reportedly 31, with the year just over halfway done.



Support for members of the LGBTQ+ community is available at the LGBTQ National Help Center as well as the Trans Lifeline for those in crisis.