Tornado Warning in Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center has warned about a tornado watch for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, Berks,Lehigh and Northampton counties in east central Pennsylvania and 15 counties in New Jersey, including Mercer and Monmouth in central New Jersey.

In some of these areas, the remnants left by Hurricane Ida are still being felt in the region.

The NWS warning has been activated this Wednesday until 10 p.m., as there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms. There is also a chance of scattered damaging winds with isolated 75 mph gusts.

The threat of flooding grows with this warning, as periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected and may occur in a short period of time.

Flooding of creeks and streams is likely in urban areas and areas with poor rainfall drainage. "Flooding may occur on roads and structures in low-lying areas that are close to streams", the NWS said.