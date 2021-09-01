Tornado Warning in Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center has warned about a tornado watch for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, Berks,Lehigh and Northampton counties in east central Pennsylvania and 15 counties in New Jersey, including Mercer and Monmouth in central New Jersey.
In some of these areas, the remnants left by Hurricane Ida are still being felt in the region.
The NWS warning has been activated this Wednesday until 10 p.m., as there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms. There is also a chance of scattered damaging winds with isolated 75 mph gusts.
The threat of flooding grows with this warning, as periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected and may occur in a short period of time.
Flooding of creeks and streams is likely in urban areas and areas with poor rainfall drainage. "Flooding may occur on roads and structures in low-lying areas that are close to streams", the NWS said.
Ida
The Category 4 cyclone, which has passed through the southern states of the country, has left extensive damage, losses, deaths and injuries.
In Louisiana, the last state to be hit by Ida, so far there has been one death and more than a million people without electricity.
Governor John Bel Edwards said a significant increase in the number of victims can be expected. "We are still conducting search and rescue and we have people all over southeast Louisiana who are in complicated locations".
After making landfall on Sunday, Ida has now been downgraded to a Category 1 storm, causing rainfall flash flooding emergencies in the southeastern part of Louisiana.
Caldor Fire
Fire alerts continue in California.
This Monday, an evacuation order was issued in South Lake Tahoe due to a wildfire alert heading towards Lake Tahoe, which sits between California and Nevada.
On Wednesday, the fire department reported progress in saving communities at the south end of Lake Tahoe after high temperature expectations were not met.
So far the Caldor Fire has burned nearly 312 square miles since it broke out on August 14th and is 18% contained.
More than 600 structures have been destroyed and at least 33.000 more are threatened.
