Things you need to know about South Philadelphia refinery explosion

1. Air quality

After testing 61 compounds, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health says ̈the air quality is safe and possesses no threat to the public.”

PES Update: After completing two tests both up and downwind of the refinery, @PHLPublicHealth determined the air quality to be safe and no threat to public health. The tests included monitoring for 61 different compounds. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 21, 2019

2. Five people were injured

Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) has announced four workers were injured. There were no deaths, the injuries were considered minor and treated by the company medical staff.

A few photos from earlier today. PFD members remain on scene at the refinery. pic.twitter.com/wcxVotz8hR — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 21, 2019

3. Biggest Refinery on the Eastern seaboard

PES is the largest oil refining complex on the U.S Eastern seaboard.It processes approximately 335,000 barrels per day

4. Previous incidents

According to NBC The fire happened 10 days after a small fire broke out in the refinery (on June 10). In the 150 years of PES in Philadelphia, there has been more than 10 incidents involving fire.

Environmentalists and community members have been protesting for a safety plan since an incident in 2016. PES website shows an Emergency preparedness paragraph saying: “ the most effective process for handling an emergency incident is to be prepared and trained before an incident ever occurs.''