Things you need to know about South Philadelphia refinery explosion

At 4:00 am, South Philadelphia refinery complex caught fire. A massive fire and three explosions rocked the largest refinery on the East Coast.

by michellem
 06/21/2019 - 20:36
Michelle Alexandra Myers
By Michelle Myers
June 21, 2019
1. Air quality

After testing 61 compounds, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health says ̈the air quality is safe and possesses no threat to the public.”

2. Five people were injured

Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) has announced four workers were injured. There were no deaths, the injuries were considered minor and treated by the company medical staff.

3. Biggest Refinery on the Eastern seaboard

PES is the largest oil refining complex on the U.S Eastern seaboard.It processes approximately 335,000 barrels per day

sunoco-refinery_750xx4800-2697-0-0.jpg

Things you need to know about South Philadelphia refinery explosion .Photo Philadelphia Business Journal
4. Previous incidents

According to NBC The fire happened 10 days after a small fire broke out in the refinery (on June 10). In the 150 years of PES in Philadelphia, there has been more than 10 incidents involving fire.

ap_7508170284.jpg

Things you need to know about South Philadelphia refinery explosion. ASSOCIATED PRESS / RUSTY KENNEDY


5.Protest

Environmentalists and community members have been protesting for a safety plan since an incident in 2016. PES website shows an Emergency preparedness paragraph saying: “ the most effective process for handling an emergency incident is to be prepared and trained before an incident ever occurs.''

dustinslaughter-rally1.jpg

Things you need to know about South Philadelphia refinery explosion .Photo DUSTIN SLAUGHTER
