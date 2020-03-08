Securing great futures for the next generation of leaders

Local dignitaries, civic leaders, and public officials came to the UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball with one goal — investing in the future. The UNCF has assisted almost a half a million students in earning college degrees. "For generations, historically black colleges and universities have created unmatched opportunities for their students — improving lives and shaping communities," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

"My commitment to quality education for all Philadelphia residents doesn't end in high school. I want to see our young people succeed in college." This celebration provided the next generation of leaders with the resources to be successful in the workforce and educated people on the importance of historically black colleges and universities. The UNCF supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) while advocating for higher education among minorities.

Among those in attendance were John McNichol, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Salvatore Patti, Senior Vice President and regional managing director of PNC Bank and Romona Riscoe Benson, Director of Community Outreach for PECO. Also attending were award honorees Stephanie Mays Boyd of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Dr. Edith P. Mitchell, Director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center of Jefferson Hospital and Philadelphia Foundation President and CEO Pedro Ramos accepting the award on behalf of the foundation.

