Advertisement

Securing great futures for the next generation of leaders

Mayor Jim Kenney addresses the guests and participants during the eighth annual UNCF Masked Ball benefiting historically black colleges and universities. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News

Mayor Jim Kenney addresses the guests and participants during the eighth annual UNCF Masked Ball, benefiting historically black colleges and universities. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DÍA News

Securing great futures for the next generation of leaders

The UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball on March 7 at the downtown Marriott helped benefit area students striving for their college degrees and future careers.

by Peter Fitzpatrick
 03/08/2020 - 23:06
in
Mayor Jim Kenney addresses the guests and participants during the eighth annual UNCF Masked Ball benefiting historically black colleges and universities. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Mayor Jim Kenney addresses the guests and participants during the eighth annual UNCF Masked Ball benefiting historically black colleges and universities. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News

By Peter Fitzpatrick
March 08, 2020

Local dignitaries, civic leaders, and public officials came to the UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball with one goal — investing in the future. The UNCF has assisted almost a half a million students in earning college degrees. "For generations, historically black colleges and universities have created unmatched opportunities for their students — improving lives and shaping communities," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

"My commitment to quality education for all Philadelphia residents doesn't end in high school. I want to see our young people succeed in college." This celebration provided the next generation of leaders with the resources to be successful in the workforce and educated people on the importance of historically black colleges and universities. The UNCF supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) while advocating for higher education among minorities.

Among those in attendance were John McNichol, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Salvatore Patti, Senior Vice President and regional managing director of PNC Bank and Romona Riscoe Benson, Director of Community Outreach for PECO. Also attending were award honorees Stephanie Mays Boyd of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Dr. Edith P. Mitchell, Director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center of Jefferson Hospital and Philadelphia Foundation President and CEO Pedro Ramos accepting the award on behalf of the foundation.

To learn of more events taking place throughout the Philadelphia region, go to www.aldianews.com.

 


UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball


Sun, 03/08/2020 - 8:15pm -- Peter Fitzpatrick

The UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball was held at the downtown Mariott Saturday March 7. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Jake Latini, Maurice Bostick
Samantha Rapp, Ian Campbell
Marc & Pamela Jenkins
Pedro Ramos & Rafaela Torres
Margaret Hughes, Shiela Hess, John J. McNichol
Cynthia Figueroa, Robert Clark
Patti Bean, K. Foxx
Melody Jemmott, Kenny Johnson
Mayor Jim Kenney
Joe & Angela Val, Jeff Guaracino
Martin Alfaro, Greg DeShields
Aldustus & Keisha Jordan, Eric Gutshall
Baba & Candace Renfrow
Stephanie Mays Boyd
Romona Riscoe Benson
Dr. Edith P. Mitchell
Pedro Ramos
Students from various historical black colleges and universities partake in the festivities of the UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball

TAGS
UNCF
Philadelphia
Mayor's Masked Ball

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Philadelphia

Judge Nelson Diaz (left) and Rev. Luis Cortés (right) are two of the many local Latino leaders who are excited to see the first Latino Archbishop in Philadelphia history, Archbishop Nelson Pérez (center). 
Leading Philadelphia’s Catholic Church into a new age: Reactions to new Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Pérez
The 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party took place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center February 28. (Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Your Riviera Holiday is waiting for you in Center City
A street sweeper deployed by the Philadelphia Streets Department. Photo: Phila.gov
Philadelphia report on 2019 street cleaning pilot shows promise, but cars will still need moving
The 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate took place on February 7 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/ ALDIA News
Tailgating for a great cause