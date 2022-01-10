Philadelphia’s 2022 Restaurant Week Begins

Restaurant week kicks off in Philadelphia on Monday for a two-week period of flavorful experiences.

From Jan. 10 through Jan. 22, restaurants are offering prix fixe lunches for $25, and dinners at a rate of $40 to eat-in or takeout. The Center City District annually hosts this foodies event, which is known to attract crowds.

During restaurant week, diners can support their favorite spots or try something completely new without the worry of price differences.

In 2022, over 65 restaurants have decided to participate in an effort to reinforce the dining industry after ongoing staffing issues, and pandemic revenue losses. A full list of places to choose from can be found here.

Center City District announced parking information for drivers who plan to eat between 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. The site lists several parking garages for $9 or less, and provides a digital voucher to download.

Anyone interested in dining during Restaurant Week is highly recommended to book reservations first.

Since Jan. 3, restaurants have begun checking COVID vaccine IDs to follow Philadelphia county’s new enforced dining policy. Proof of vaccination or a negative test is currently accepted.

Negative COVID tests will no longer be accepted after Jan. 17 in Philadelphia, and only fully vaccinated customers will be permitted to dine indoors.

Philly’s ID policy in addition will be required in bars, entertainment venues, and cafes.

Outdoor dining

On Monday, the city held a Zoom meeting with restaurant owners to discuss concerns over ‘streetery’ zones and official city permits for the structures.

Many restaurants used ‘streeteries’ as an alternative option to indoor dining during the peak of the pandemic.

The new law that is scheduled to go into effect in 2023, will not allow any ‘streetery’ outside of the established zones to remain without special approval from city council.

Data of the ‘streetery’ zones found that over 280 restaurants will be excluded, and 62 of them missed the mark by nearly a block, The Inquirer reported.

Restaurants and businesses alike have faced intense pressure on multiple ends. Yet, they look to receive much benefit from the one time of year where people are reminded to dine locally.