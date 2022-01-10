Advertisement

Philadelphia’s 2022 Restaurant Week Begins

Photo Credit: A. Ricketts for Visit Philadelphia

Photo Credit: A. Ricketts for Visit Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s 2022 Restaurant Week Begins

Diners and restaurant owners prepare for two weeks of authentic meals at a discounted price, as many explore Center City’s diverse dining scene.

by jensent
 01/10/2022 - 16:48
in
Photo Credit: A. Ricketts for Visit Philadelphia
Photo Credit: A. Ricketts for Visit Philadelphia

By Hector Davila
January 10, 2022

Restaurant week kicks off in Philadelphia on Monday for a two-week period of flavorful experiences.

From Jan. 10 through Jan. 22, restaurants are offering prix fixe lunches for $25, and dinners at a rate of $40 to eat-in or takeout. The Center City District annually hosts this foodies event, which is known to attract crowds.

During restaurant week, diners can support their favorite spots or try something completely new without the worry of price differences.

In 2022, over 65 restaurants have decided to participate in an effort to reinforce the dining industry after ongoing staffing issues, and pandemic revenue losses. A full list of places to choose from can be found here.

Center City District announced parking information for drivers who plan to eat between 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. The site lists several parking garages for $9 or less, and provides a digital voucher to download.

Anyone interested in dining during Restaurant Week is highly recommended to book reservations first.

Since Jan. 3, restaurants have begun checking COVID vaccine IDs to follow Philadelphia county’s new enforced dining policy. Proof of vaccination or a negative test is currently accepted.

Negative COVID tests will no longer be accepted after Jan. 17 in Philadelphia, and only fully vaccinated customers will be permitted to dine indoors.

Philly’s ID policy in addition will be required in bars, entertainment venues, and cafes.

Outdoor dining

On Monday, the city held a Zoom meeting with restaurant owners to discuss concerns over ‘streetery’ zones and official city permits for the structures.

Many restaurants used ‘streeteries’ as an alternative option to indoor dining during the peak of the pandemic.

The new law that is scheduled to go into effect in 2023, will not allow any ‘streetery’ outside of the established zones to remain without special approval from city council.

Data of the ‘streetery’ zones found that over 280 restaurants will be excluded, and 62 of them missed the mark by nearly a block, The Inquirer reported.

Restaurants and businesses alike have faced intense pressure on multiple ends. Yet, they look to receive much benefit from the one time of year where people are reminded to dine locally.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
restaurant week
Philadelphia
streeteries

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Philadelphia

Photo Credit: Samantha Madera/City of Philadelphia. 
Philly ends rental assistance as funds diminish
Photo credit Elaine Cromie for The Washington Post via Getty Images.
Philly mail senders can reduce postal theft with these tips
CCP recently received a new grant to make renovations and improvements to its main campus buildings. Photo: Emily Neil/AL DÍA News.
Community College of Philadelphia receives $3 million state grant
Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Stores see growing shoplifting waves during the holidays
AL DIA News
AL DIA News