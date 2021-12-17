Latino Lawyers honored in Philadelphia

Whenever you hear the term "Philadelphia Lawyer", what comes to mind? The term Philadelphia lawyer originated in the eighteenth century as a description of members of the Philadelphia Bar, then widely considered the best-trained in the American colonies and exceptionally skilled in the law and rhetoric. What better city to honor this year's best Latino lawyers than in the heart of Philadelphia at the Pyramid Club?

Each of the legal professionals honored showed excellence in their respective fields of nonprofit, small firm, mid-large firm, in-house counsel, and government. Among those in attendance were Camille F. Rodriguez of Berger Montague; Brenda L. Marrero Esq., Executive Director of The Public Interest Law Center; Law Professor Rafael Porrata-Doria, Jr. of Temple University Beasley School of Law; and Kristen M. Dama, Managing Attorney of Community Legal Services of Philadelphia. Congratulations to all of the honorees!

