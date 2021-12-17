Advertisement

Latino Lawyers honored in Philadelphia

The fifth annual AL DÍA Top Lawyers Forum highlighted several esteemed legal professionals of Hispanic and Latino descent, who have showed excellence in their respective areas.

by Peter Fitzpatrick
 12/17/2021 - 19:19
Whenever you hear the term "Philadelphia Lawyer", what comes to mind? The term Philadelphia lawyer originated in the eighteenth century as a description of members of the Philadelphia Bar, then widely considered the best-trained in the American colonies and exceptionally skilled in the law and rhetoric. What better city to honor this year's best Latino lawyers than in the heart of Philadelphia at the Pyramid Club?

Each of the legal professionals honored showed excellence in their respective fields of nonprofit, small firm, mid-large firm, in-house counsel, and government. Among those in attendance were Camille F. Rodriguez of Berger Montague; Brenda L. Marrero Esq., Executive Director of The Public Interest Law Center; Law Professor Rafael Porrata-Doria, Jr. of Temple University Beasley School of Law; and Kristen M. Dama, Managing Attorney of Community Legal Services of Philadelphia. Congratulations to all of the honorees!

For more events happening throughout the Philadelphia region, go to www.aldianews.com


AL DIA Top Lawyers Awards


Five of Philadelphia's best lawyers were awarded for their hard work and public service at the AL DIA Lawyers Awards December 15th. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Camile F. Rodriguez, Nancy Fisher, Taylor Cobb Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Henri P. Marcial, Brenda L. Marrero, Honorable Judge Teresa Sarmina Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Hernan Guaracao, Honorable Judge Teresa Sarmina, Alba E. Martínez, Esq., Rafael Porrata - Doria, Jr. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Debbie Freedman, Rhasheda Douglas Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Jason Bologna, Rebecca Lubot, Maria Carillo, Alex Gonzalez Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Kathy Gomez, Stephen Kulp Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Caroline Cruz, Ramona Romero Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Kathleen Creamer, Kristen M. Dama Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Cheryl-Lyn Bentley, Rhasheda Douglas Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Elle Butler, Marena Ari Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
JP Faunes Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Hernan Guaracao Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Ramona Romero Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Kathy Gomez, JP Faunes Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Kathy Gomez Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Henri P. Marcial, JP Faunes Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Henri P. Marcial Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Alex Gonzalez, JP Faunes Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Alex Gonzalez Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Maria Carillo, JP Faunes Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Maria Carillo Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Honorable Judge Teresa Sarmina, JP Faunes Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Honorable Judge Teresa Sarmina Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Hernan Guaracao, Honorable Judge Teresa Sarmina, Alex Gonzalez, Kathy Gomez, Henri P. Marcial, Jennifer Gomez Hardy, JP Faunes, Maria Carillo Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Hernan Guaracao, Honorable Judge Teresa Sarmina, Alex Gonzalez, Kathy Gomez, Henri P. Marcial, Jennifer Gomez Hardy, JP Faunes, Maria Carillo, Renee Garcia Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Honorable Judge Teresa Sarmina, Alex Gonzalez, Kathy Gomez, Henri P. Marcial, Maria Carillo Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News

 

 

 

