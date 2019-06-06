Get your recycling habits together

You probably mean well and are trying to do your part one step at a time, including recycling. I’m sorry to break it, but trying to save the planet by throwing one plastic fork, foam cup, or greasy pizza box at a time into the blue bin, IS NOT HELPING!

When properly done, recycling can help decrease greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In 2015, The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said that 75% of the waste stream generated in the U.S. was recyclable. Sadly, only 30% was actually recycled; the rest of the goods ended up in landfills. This happens because people don’t separate their waste properly and recyclable items get contaminated.

However, not everything is bad. We are still reusing 68 million tons of raw material, which means less natural resources have to be used to create new products. Plastic recycling went from less than 1% in the 1980s to 9% in 2015, while paper went from 15% to 67%. Recycling is working. Recycling is good. We just need to inform ourselves and learn what we can and cannot recycle.

Please don’t

Imagine you throw a party - the greasy pizza box, Styrofoam plates, plastic utensils and napkins cannot be recycled. They have to go in the trash.





What is recyclable?

Philadelphia has a single-stream system, meaning we can recycle plastic, paper, cardboard, glass, and metal without having to separate each group. However, they need to be empty and dry.

Plastic/cartons/metals/glass containers need to be rinsed, and lids and caps are welcome. The paper needs to be removed from plastic sleeves or bags. Cardboard shouldn’t contain shipping or packing material, and boxes should be flattened.

The price to pay