Community College of Philadelphia receives $3 million state grant

Community College of Philadelphia will soon be able to make significant renovations and improvements to several of its main campus buildings.

This is thanks to a new $3 million Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant, which supports critical expansion projects. The grant also provides opportunities for additional employment training, job creation and community services.

The college will be making renovations to its Winnet Student Life Building, the Athletics Center, and the historical Mint Building.

CCP President Dr. Donald Guy Generals expressed that he is “extremely grateful” for the approved RACP grant request “to make much needed improvements to three of our most utilized buildings on campus.”

“With this funding, we will be able to better serve our students and our community,” he said.

In addition to the renovations, another major benefit of the grant is that CCP will be afforded the opportunity to create a new Student Services Center to house the college’s Single Stop program.

The program offers students support in exploring, navigating and obtaining additional financial resources, and connects with health insurance, food, legal aid, financial education, utilities, cash, and other subsidies.

Its mission is to help students manage and overcome life and economic barriers to continue their education and move towards economic mobility and success.

The new 3,000 square foot Student Services Center will include four walled offices, an open reception area and multipurpose room, and two gender-non-specific restrooms.

The Mint Building will see improvements in the installation of its exterior lighting and the replacement of its atrium skylights, while the Athletics Center will see upgrades with its roof, gym floor, locker rooms, bleachers, scoreboards and ensure ADA compliance.

CCP was one of 268 projects awarded for the first round of RACP grants in 2021, and was one of 73 grant recipients in the city of Philadelphia.

These projects are anticipated to create a total of 77 construction jobs.