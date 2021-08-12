Campus Philly partners with SEPTA to provide free bus rides for CollegeFest attendees

Campus Philly announced on Wednesday, Aug. 11, that it is partnering with SEPTA to provide free bus rides for attendees of CollegeFest on Sept. 11 and 12.

The free rides will include the regional rail, subway, trolley and buses, in an effort to make it easier for college students to travel around the city for Campus Philly's annual event.

CollegeFest is Campus Philly’s annual welcome festival celebration for new and returning college students. It provides participating students with free admission to more than 25 museums, events and activities throughout the city.

“Campus Philly is elated to partner with SEPTA and offer free rides to college students to travel to CollegeFest, and navigate the free activations all weekend long,” said Campus Philly President Dr. Jennifer Johnson Kebea, in a press release.

The partnership will also allow students attending schools just outside of Philadelphia to also ride SEPTA’s regional rail system for free to travel to and from the city, for the first time in CollegeFest history.

Partnering colleges and universities include Villanova University, West Chester University, Saint Joseph’s University, Penn State Abington, Widener University, Salus University and many more.

Museums CollegeFest participants will be able to see include the African American Museum of Philadelphia, the National Liberty Museum, Museum of the American Revolution, Philadelphia Museum of Art, The Franklin Institute, the Penn Museum, the Barnes Foundation, Rodin Museum and more.

Participants will also be able to take part in a variety of activities, including meeting the Phillie Phanatic, traveling around the Schuylkill River Trail & Boardwalk, climbing the Cliffs at Callowhill, and doing yoga on the banks.

Those with valid student IDs may also be eligible to receive discounts at various spots in the city, including Banana Republic, Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, Mural Arts Philadelphia, the Mütter Museum and more.

CollegeFest is being presented by SEPTA and Dunkin’, with additional support from Citizens, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, HoneyGrow, The Mann Center, Wonderspaces Philadelphia and more.

Students who sign up will also be entered to win a variety of prizes, including a Dunkin’ card, dining credits to HoneyGrow, Campus Philly T-shirts, tickets to the Philadelphia Zoo and much more.

The full lineup of museums, events and activities of CollegeFest 2021 can be found here.