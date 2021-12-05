Advertisement

AL DÍA Foundation holds PA Society's annual reception in New York City

The annual PA Society reception was held in New York City December 3rd by the AL DIA Foundation. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News

The annual PA Society reception was held in New York City December 3rd by the AL DÍA Foundation.  Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DÍA News

AL DÍA Foundation holds PA Society's annual reception in New York City

The AL DÍA Foundation held its PA Society Reception event during PA Society weekend. The PA Society holds its annual weekend retreat for Pennsylvania's politicians and business leaders.

by Peter Fitzpatrick
 12/05/2021 - 13:58
in
The annual PA Society reception was held in New York City December 3rd by the AL DIA Foundation. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
The annual PA Society reception was held in New York City December 3rd by the AL DIA Foundation. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News

By Peter Fitzpatrick
December 05, 2021

Among the bright lights, and the hustle and bustle of New York City, a slice of Philadelphia was present during the AL DÍA Foundation's PA Society reception in the heart of Manhattan. Just off of Broadway, Victor's Cafe became the epicenter of many journalistic minds. Founded in 1899 and incorporated in 1903, the PA Society is an annual weekend retreat for Pennsylvania's politicians and business leaders.

Emceed by NBC 10/Telemundo 62 reporter Miguel Martinez-Valle, the AL DÍA Foundation recognized several individuals for their contributions to the art of journalism with the "El Habanero" Medal of Advocacy. The recipients were Ashley Edwards of Google News initiative, Dann Cuellar of 6ABC News, Alex Jakana of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Chris Brennan of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Members of the AL DÍA News team, Editor Nigel Thompson, Reporter Jensen Toussaint and Business Development Director Martin Alfaro were also recognized for their hard work and contributions to the event.

Among those in attendance were Cynthia Figueroa, Deputy Mayor for the City of Philadelphia; Reverend Bonnie Camarda, Director of Partnerships for The Salvation Army; Donald Guy Generals, Ed.D, President of Community College of Philadelphia; PA State Senator Sharif Street and Bill Ryan, Vice President of Public Relations and Public Affairs for the Einstein Healthcare Network.

Make sure to stay informed with upcoming events throughout the Philadelphia Region at www.aldianews.com


2021 AL DÍA Foundation's PA Society Reception


Sat, 12/04/2021 - 4:51pm -- Peter Fitzpatrick

Miguel Martinez-Valle,Ashley Edwards, Nigel Thompson, Chris Brennan, Martin Alfaro, Dann Cuellar, Ernest Owens, Jensen Toussaint, Alex Jakana, Caroline Cruz, Hernan Guaracao Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Jim Guille, Paul Juliano, Chip Hummer, Jonathan P. Garino, Angela Rowe, Jonathan P. Bigley, Daniel Torres, Matthew Kelly Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Miten Mistry, Ashley Edwards Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Laysa Farias Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Emmanuel Lopez, Tori Ridgeway Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Taylor Paige Cobb, Miguel Martinez-Valle Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Isabelle Kent Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Martin Alfaro, Deana Gamble, Dann Cuellar, Carley Cuellar Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Mel Cobb, Shane Nelson, Matthew Kelly Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Ashley Lewis, Deana Gamble, Ray Smeriglio Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Cheryl & Alex Jakana Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Miguel Martinez-Valle, Deana Gamble, Ray Smeriglio Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Vanessa Maria Graber Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Donald Guy Generals, Ed.D., Hernan Guaracao Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Hernan Guaracao Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Miguel Martinez-Valle, Taylor Paige Cobb, Ashley Edwards, Hernan Guaracao Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Ashley Edwards Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Miguel Martinez-Valle, Taylor Paige Cobb, Dann Cuellar, Hernan Guaracao Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Dann Cuellar Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Miguel Martinez-Valle, Taylor Paige Cobb, Alex Jakana, Hernan Guaracao Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Alex Jakana Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Miguel Martinez-Valle, Taylor Paige Cobb, Chris Brennan, Hernan Guaracao Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Chris Brennan Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Taylor Paige Cobb, Nigel Thompson, Hernan Guaracao, Martin Alfaro, Jensen Toussaint Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Nabdi O'Connor, Mikecia Witherspoon Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Julia Terruso, Sean Collins Walsh, Deana Gamble, Cynthia Figueroa Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Jordan Harris, Vanessa Maria Graber, Nora Benavidez Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Elizabeth Guaracao, Dr. Bonnie Camarda Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Shari Williams, Afea Tucker, Ernest Owens, Sheila Simmons, Jordan Harris, Kenneth "Kasib" Carter Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News
Anastasia & Bill Ryan, Sharif Street, Taylor Mistretta Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/ AL DIA News

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
PA Society
new york city
AL DÍA Foundation

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Philadelphia

Logo of Temple University in Philadelphia. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
Temple University student killed in suspected off-campus robbery
AL DÍA's 2021 Top Entrepreneurs Award Recipients, Kenneth Anderson, Anne Bovaird Nevins Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
Entrepreneurs awarded for successful businesses in Philadelphia
A new historical marker honoring Latina LGBTQ activist Gloria Casarez was unveiled at Philadelphia City Hall on Friday, October 8. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA. 
Honoring an LGBTQ icon: Pennsylvania unveils first historical marker of a Latina
Ten outstanding Hispanic individuals were the inaugural recipients of the Ambassador Manuel Torres Award during the AL DIA Archetypes Gala September 24 Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
The inaugural recipients of the Ambassador Manuel Torres Award
AL DIA News
AL DIA News