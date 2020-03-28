Hire! Philly is hosting a virtual career + resource fair to connect Philadelphians with job opportunities

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hire! Philly is maintaining its mission of providing employment opportunities and resources for Philadelphia residents.

While many companies, organizations and institutions are being forced to reduce staff, many employers are continuing to create pathways for growing their workforce pipeline.

Hire! Philly, the only employer-led workforce agency in the city, is taking a lead in that charge .

On Wednesday, April 1, Hire! Philly is hosting a Virtual Career + Resource Fair for job seekers across the Philadelphia region.

Founded in 2018, Hire! Philly is a coalition of employers who are committed to effectively connecting local talent to employment opportunities.

“When you look at workforce development as a whole, one of the common pieces of feedback that you’ll hear is that the perspective of the employer is missing,” said Kathryn Epps Roberson, executive director of Hire! Philly.

More than 30 local employers and many more community resources will be available during the virtual fair.

The list of participating employers and resources include:

Aramark

City of Philadelphia

Comcast

Community College of Philadelphia

CVS Health

Harrah’s Philadelphia

Independence Blue Cross

The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

Rite Aid

ShopRite

Turning Points for Children

Philadelphia OIC

Philadelphia Youth Network

Year Up Philadelphia

Ying

“The Virtual Fair will have a combination of jobs that are deemed essential, along with others that are remote or those that have start dates post-pandemic,” said Roberson.

The fair will be conducted through Brazen from 10am to 2pm, where employment seekers will have an opportunity to chat one-on-one with employers and community resources in “booths” and will receive direct links to job listings and community programs.

Anyone who registered for the previously planned Career + Resource Fair at the Kimmel Center on March 16, will automatically be registered for the virtual fair. To register for the virtual fair, click here.