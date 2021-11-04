Tatiana Lopez, the new Colombian executive at TikTok

The video platform TikTok confirmed at the end of October the arrival of a new executive leader for its Hispanic team. She is Tatiana Lopez, a Colombian who joins the company as Global Business Solutions Leader for Spanish-speaking countries in South America and will be in charge of managing all Spanish-speaking markets in the region, except Mexico.

The new director, who will be based in Miami, will oversee the commercial side of the business in the Spanish-speaking markets of South America, including brand partnerships, client solutions, business marketing and sales operations. She will also be responsible for working with brands seeking regional solutions and opportunities at TikTok.

"I am proud to join TikTok. The creativity and innovation of the platform offers new ways for brands to connect and have authentic conversations with our highly engaged community. We have some exciting campaigns in the works and I look forward to bringing our innovative TikTok for Business marketing solutions to more brands in all regions to help them achieve their business goals," said Lopez via an official statement on TikTok's website.

Tatiana has more than 20 years of experience working in media, marketing and technology. The Colombian worked for 11 years at Facebook (now Meta), being the first employee of the company in the region and responsible for managing and overseeing the global strategies and partnerships that drove the exponential growth of the family of applications. She also worked in other major technology companies such as MySpace and Hispanic media such as FOX Latin America Channels.

Tatina Lopez will report to Brazil's Gabriela Comazzetto, director of Global Business Solutions for Latin America, who leads the area's strategy in all Latin American countries.

"I am very excited to welcome Tatiana to the regional team. Her experience and industry knowledge, as well as her expertise in the region, will undoubtedly add up to great things for TikTok. I look forward to working with Tatiana for our business growth in the region," said Comazzeto.

TikTok has been growing in Latin America and the world, becoming the leading platform for short videos for cell phones. Likewise, the platform is one of the most requested by brands so they can connect with a wider audience, through the creativity and authenticity that each user puts their personal stamp on it.