Advertisement

Philly’s New Health Commissioner is Dr. Cheryl Bettigole

Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, Philadelphia's new Health Commissioner. Photo: Albert Lee, City of Philadelphia.

Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, Philadelphia's new Health Commissioner. Photo: Albert Lee, City of Philadelphia.

Philly’s New Health Commissioner is Dr. Cheryl Bettigole

She had been serving as Acting Health Commissioner since May 2021 after former health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley stepped down. 

by jensent
 11/04/2021 - 12:16
in
Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, Philadelphia's new Health Commissioner. Photo: Albert Lee, City of Philadelphia.
Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, Philadelphia's new Health Commissioner. Photo: Albert Lee, City of Philadelphia.

By Jensen Toussaint
November 04, 2021

Dr. Cheryl Bettigole has been named Philadelphia’s new health commissioner.

She had been serving as Acting Health Commissioner since May 2021. 

In a statement announcing her permanent appointment as Philly’s Health Commissioner, Mayor Jim Kenney praised Dr. Bettigole’s commitment to prioritizing equity, access and prevention in public health. 

“I’m confident that with her experience, vision and steadfast leadership, we’ve found the best person to lead the Health Department as we work urgently on multiple fronts to ensure the health and wellbeing of all residents,” said Kenney.  

Dr. Bettigole has been the Director of the Division of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention for the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health (PDPH) since 2015. 

Her work has led to new regulations on harmful tobacco products, the establishment of a new injury prevention program focused on the prevention of gun violence, and the PDPH Coronavirus Interim Racial Equity Plan designed to mitigate disparities in how COVID-19 affected Black and Hispanic residents in the city. 

Upon her appointment, Dr. Bettigole expressed how honored she is to serve the city of Philadelphia and further the goal of promoting and protecting the health of all Philadelphians.

She had been serving as Acting Health Commissioner since May 2021, leading the City’s COVID-19 pandemic response with a specific emphasis on equity. This work contributed to ending disparities in vaccination rates for Black and Hispanic residents aged 45 and over. Compared to other large U.S. cities, Philadelphia’s vaccination rate for Black and Hispanic residents is among the highest. 

“I look forward to continuing this work with my colleagues and our many valued partners throughout the city,” said Dr. Bettigole. 

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of equity, access, and the use of a data-informed approach in every aspect of public health, and I am committed to championing those priorities in the work ahead,” she added. 

Dr. Bettigole’s prior experience includes serving as Chief Medical Officer of Complete Care Health Network, and as a Family Physician and Clinical Director with Philadelphia’s City Health Centers, where she worked with patients for over 12 years.

She is a board-certified family physician with a Doctor of Medicine from Thomas Jefferson University, and holds a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University and a Master in Anthropology from the University of Chicago. 

Dr. Bettigole succeeds former Philly Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, who resigned from his post in May 2021 after controversy surrounding his handling of the 1985 MOVE bombing victims.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Dr. Cheryl Bettigole
Philadelphia Health Commissioner

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Women

Sara Manzano-Diaz, the first Latina to serve on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Photo: AL DÍA Archives. 
Sara Manzano-Diaz is the first Latina on the PA Gaming Control Board
Dr. Anne Prisco took the helm at Holy Family University on July 12, 2021. Photo: Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News.
Holy Family’s Dr. Anne Prisco is out to embrace the transforming diversity of Philly
Joanna Otero Cruz was the Deputy Managing Director at the City of Philadelphia for nearly six years. Photo: Samantha Madera/AL DÍA News.
Joanna Otero-Cruz is the new president and executive director at Women Against Abuse
Dr. Ana Diez Roux is AL DÍA's Medical Archetype for this year's AL DÍA Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. Photo: Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News.
Dr. Ana Diez Roux: A Champion of Population Health
AL DIA News
AL DIA News