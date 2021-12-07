Philly Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa resigns to become the next CEO of JEVS

Philadelphia’s deputy mayor of the Office of Children and Families, Cynthia Figueroa, announced her resignation Tuesday, Dec. 7, accepting a new position at JEVS Human Services as their next CEO.

Figueroa, the former CEO of Congreso de Latinos Unidos and commissioner of Philly’s Department of Human Services, held the position in city government since being appointed in 2016 serving under Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration. Her contributions to the city of Philadelphia don't go unnoticed by many families.

In a statement, Mayor Kenney showed gratitude for Figueroa’s years of service to the city and the lives of many children.

“I am grateful to Deputy Mayor Figueroa for her service to the City of Philadelphia and for the invaluable impact she's had in supporting our residents. Her optimism, tenacity, and energy helped strengthen City services and supports. Under her leadership, family involvement in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems decreased, prevention services increased, PHLpreK expanded to 4,000 annual seats, and more family support is available at Community Schools,” Kenney said.

When she first took office five years ago, the city desperately needed stabilization within their foster care system and child services. Figueroa quickly got to work and helped the department move in the right direction by serving children heavily impacted.

She tweeted her reaction to the job acceptance Tuesday afternoon.

I’m honored to have been chosen by JEVS to serve as their next CEO! Excited about the opportunity ahead, but also terribly sad to leave @PHLfamilies and @PhillyMayor, who work tirelessly to improve the lives of children and families in Philadelphia. https://t.co/EeREhhklnr — Cynthia f Figueroa (@cynfigueroaf) December 7, 2021

Figueroa will now head JEVS Human Services, a not-for-profit organization located in Center City that supports individuals facing financial struggles and developmental challenges.

She will be replacing Jay Spector, the long standing CEO of JEVS, after he announced his retirement after 42 years in the organization. Figueroa is expected to begin her first day as JEVS’ CEO on Feb. 7, 2022.

Her last day as deputy mayor at the Office of Children & Families will be Jan. 10.

“Cynthia brings to JEVS a highly relevant background and well-earned reputation as a champion for the underserved. Her impressive resume is matched by a heart for service, a passion to make a difference, and the loyalty she inspires in teams she leads,” said Lisa Washington, chair of the board at JEVS.

Over the years, Figueroa found much success in working with families from all types of backgrounds and living conditions. Before her journey began as DHS commissioner and CEO of Congreso, she spent six years as the executive director for Women Against Abuse, where she played a crucial role in securing a new shelter with double bed capacity in 2007.

With her reputable character and determination, there is no doubt that this Latina public figure will continue to transform local communities in Philadelphia.