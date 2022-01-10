Lydia Stockman is Inspira Health’s new chief administrative officer

Inspira Health has appointed Lydia Stockman as the new chief administrative officer for its medical centers in Mullica Hill and Woodbury, New Jersey, effective Monday, Jan. 10.

In her role, she will oversee the overall operations at those two locations, direct the senior management staff and propel Inspira’s work as a High Reliability Organization.

“I am looking forward to leveraging Inspira’s regional presence as a leading health care network in South Jersey and to identify new opportunities for business development and strategic growth, which will attract top physicians and health care professionals to ensure that we provide the highest quality of safety and care to our patients," said Stockman in a press release.

She added that she is honored to advance the network’s new strategic plan “without ever losing sight of providing a positive environment for all our patients, visitors and employees.”

Stockman has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare management. Prior to joining Inspira Health, she worked 14 years for Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in a number of roles. Most recently, she served the past two years as senior vice president of clinical operations.

During her tenure at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Stockman had a strong record of success, including establishing the first intermediate care unit for the cardiac service line, as well as leading the organization from a primary stroke center to a comprehensive stroke center.

She began her career as a nurse at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, after earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s in healthcare administration from Seton Hall University.

In addition to her work in healthcare management, Stockman is also a valuable leader and mentor in business related groups with the mission of engaging employees within their organizations and help grow new leaders.

As a Latina leader herself, Stockman served as an executive sponsor of SALUD (Service & Advocacy for Latinos United for Development), a Latino and Hispanic business-related group that recognized Latinos in the working environment and the community.

In addition to earning two degrees at Seton Hall, Stockman completed training from HPI Press Ganey for Patient Safety and High Reliability Organization Culture, and the GE Healthcare Process Improvement & Lean Six Sigma.

She also received certifications from the Radiology Administrative Verification Commission and the Lean Six Sigma Commercial Green Belt, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and is also actively involved in the American College of Healthcare Executives.