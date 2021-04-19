Liz Levy-Navarro brings her financial expertise to the Eastside Distilling Board of Directors

Liz Levy-Navarro was recently appointed to the Eastside Distilling, Inc (NASDAQ: EAST) Board of Directors.

Levy-Navarro, who is a Latino Corporate Directors Associations (LCDA) member, was designated Chair of the Compensation Committee. She also serves on the Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

The executive shared the news on LinkedIn.

“Excited to join the board at Eastside Distilling Company (NASDAQ:EAST), and work with Paul Block and his outstanding team!”

Block, Chairman and CEO, said they are thrilled to have her expertise on the Board of Directors.

“Liz is a seasoned executive with experience guiding leaders in new business development, improved distribution and sales, digital commerce, new market entry, innovation, strategic marketing and brand building with large Consumer Product Goods companies,” he commented.

According to her profile on Eastside Distilling’s website, Levy-Navarro previously served as Chief Executive Officer for Orrington Strategies, a management consulting firm dedicated to helping consumer products and financial services executives profitably grow their businesses and brands.

Before that, she was Practice Leader and Operating Committee Member for a former division of Nielsen Holdings, where she advised corporate executives on issues of business growth.

She currently serves on the AIG US Life Company Board, on its Corporate Affairs (Audit) Committee, and on the Wilshire Mutual Funds Board as its Valuation Committee Chair and serving on its Audit, Investment, and Nominating Committees.

She is also on the Burke Distributor Holdings Advisory Board, a Midwestern spirits, wine, and beer distributor, and formerly served on a couple of privately-held company boards as Board Chair and Compensation Committee Chair.

Levy-Navarro, who received her MBA in finance from The University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, and her BBA in marketing from University of Michigan, said in a recent interview that she has faced rejection on her path to success.

“I faced a lot of rejection along the path... This did not come without a lot of rejection of boards that choose not to select me,” she said.

She added that executives need to be patient, because the first board appointment can take two to three years.

“You can be different and still fit in today,” said Levy-Navarro about Latinos looking to be on boards.