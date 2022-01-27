Katherine Loaiza, from entrepreneur to businesswoman

The Colombian says that the first thing an entrepreneur must do is "identify opportunities. When everything falls down, we feel our worst version, that we are not worth it and this is where resilience has helped me to identify what is missing, what our clients need and what I can do”, Loaiza said.

After creating 15 companies, falling into two bankruptcies and overcoming a depression due to one of those failures, Loaiza is currently dedicated to collaborating with entrepreneurs in Latin America precisely to help them manage failures and losses.

Katherine Loaiza is a Colombian business strategist and has been ranked as one of the most influential people in the country as a member of Forbes Business Development Council.

Loaiza usually emphasizes three key elements for success: doing things big, having passion and teamwork.

On the first point, she says that you must visualize what you want in its biggest form, so you can start putting together your plan of action. For passion, it is important to manage emotions and take important breaks in the day; and finally, teamwork, which consists of looking for the best profile for your workers and pushing them forward.

"Everything is achieved as a team, and that happens in soccer and in companies. Here I have techniques like the DH (daily huddle), where we tell each other how we feel, what we did yesterday and what we are going to do today; brainstorming activities and also execution. This means that when you are in a difficult moment or you don't know what to do, your team supports you and helps you look for the light to identify the opportunity", said the Colombian businesswoman.

Currently, Katherine Loaiza has founded 15 companies in different industries. Her most important venture is Go Lab Cosmetics, cosmetics laboratories for companies, public figures and influencers.