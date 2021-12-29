Dominican businesswoman receives New York Council's 'Hispanic Influencers' Award

Before the end of the year, Dominican businesswoman Gigi Nuñez received the distinction from the New York Council for her contribution to the Hispanic community during the launch of 'Hispanas Influyentes'.

The award was presented in Times Square by Ydanis Rodriguez, Council Member and newly appointed Director of Transportation for New York.

Hispanas Influyentes', a movement created by Yaneli Sosa, highlights the lives and success of more than 20 women. During the event, the book launch of this initiative was also held.

"The recognition of Gigi Nuñez is a way to highlight the great work that she has been doing as a Dominican businesswoman in the United States and the contribution she has made through her company, which today generates more than 300 jobs a year," said Yaneli Sosa.

Gigi Núñez was awarded for being a businesswoman who "represents diversity, generosity, power, who measures everything to achieve her dreams," said the press release announcing the award.