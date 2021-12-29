Dominican businesswoman receives New York Council's 'Hispanic Influencers' Award

Before the end of the year, Dominican businesswoman Gigi Nuñez received the distinction from the New York Council for her contribution to the Hispanic community during the launch of 'Hispanas Influyentes'.
The award was presented in Times Square by Ydanis Rodriguez, Council Member and newly appointed Director of Transportation for New York.
Hispanas Influyentes', a movement created by Yaneli Sosa, highlights the lives and success of more than 20 women. During the event, the book launch of this initiative was also held.
"The recognition of Gigi Nuñez is a way to highlight the great work that she has been doing as a Dominican businesswoman in the United States and the contribution she has made through her company, which today generates more than 300 jobs a year," said Yaneli Sosa.
Gigi Núñez was awarded for being a businesswoman who "represents diversity, generosity, power, who measures everything to achieve her dreams," said the press release announcing the award.
"When I was told I would receive this recognition from the New York Council, I was thrilled. I believe that I can inspire other Latinas not to give up on their entrepreneurial projects by applying the mantra that has put me where I am today: 'the moment is now,'" said Gigi upon receiving the scroll.
For her, the goal of a business cannot be motivated by superficial reasons. That includes having money, which is part of getting noticed. However, "it is key to have the passion and motivation of a winner and a fighter, joining with people who are also on the same page".
About Gigi Núñez
Entrepreneur, creator of the firms Money Team Group LLC, Cleaning Professionals of Florida, MLM Contractors Solutions. She is a black Latina woman with a personal story of drastic change: She studied twelve semesters of medicine to please her father, not knowing that years later her studies would help her save the life of her premature son.
He embarked on a business that almost no one dares to do. He achieved success with his debris collection company and by investing in real estate.
Currently, she is preparing to launch The Gigi Nuñez Foundation.
Please tell us what you think about this story