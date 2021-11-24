DeVry University adds two innovative women tech leaders to its Board of Trustees

With a more pronounced focus to increase innovative education and close society's opportunity gap, DeVry University has added two prominent Latina leaders to help in that effort.

One is Raquel Tamez, chief inclusion and engagement officer (CIEO) at Charles Rivers Associates. She was hired as the company’s first CIEO in May 2021, and since then has worked on developing programs and initiatives aimed at diversifying its workforce and strengthening its culture.

Formerly serving as CEO of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), a national organization focused on empowering the Hispanic community in STEM, Tamez has been a tireless advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion on campuses and workplaces.

In the announcement, she praised DeVry for its seamless transition to remote learning during the onset of the pandemic to provide education and training to students, communities and corporate partners alike.

“As we have watched the world change in a few short years, the education landscape has been altered too,” said Tamez.

She added that she is looking forward to helping DeVry be a key force in connecting diverse, adult learners to career paths that will help drive the U.S. economy forward.

The other appointed board member is Krisztina “Z” Holly, venture partner at Good Growth Capital, who is also an MIT-trained engineer serial founder.

Holly is recognized for curating and hosting the first-ever TEDx and pioneering innovation centers at MIT and USC, and currently scouts, advises and invests in innovators at the frontiers.

She noted the dire need for a more skilled and diverse workforce, especially considering how traditional universities “are no longer capable of fully addressing our talent shortage in our rapidly changing technology landscape.”

“I’m excited to help reimagine a more equitable and accessible model for higher education,” said Holly.

Tom Monahan, DeVry University president and CEO, described the prevalence of being able to adapt to the changing landscape in education.

“As educators, we must help prepare learners for a workforce that is shaped by technology. And as a society, we have to ensure that the opportunities created by the digital revolution lift all Americans by providing access and support for ‘new traditional’ learners,” he said.

Each DeVry board member serves a two-year term, and collectively, has the responsibility of approving the university’s missions, policies, strategic plan, annual operating plan and all matters related to governance of DeVry.

“The addition of Z and Raquel to our Board of Trustees will further elevate the innovative capabilities, technological leadership and diversity of our Board team,” said Michael Peel, DeVry University Board Chair.

“We are fortunate to have their unique perspectives as DeVry continues to reimagine and transform how we prepare learners for career success in a world shaped by unprecedented technological change.”