AmerisourceBergen appoints Latina to SVP, Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer roles

Ann Anaya, a notable Mexican-American diversity advocate, will be responsible for the company’s global DEI strategy.

by jensent
 01/25/2022 - 17:10
By Emily Leopard-Davis
January 25, 2022

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, AmerisourceBergen announced that Ann Anaya had joined the company as the new SVP and Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer. In this role, she will be leading the office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. 

She will be directing the DEI strategy to foster more engaging environments, enable a more inclusive culture, and deliver more favorable customers and patient outcomes. 

AmerisourceBergen is a drug wholesale company that also provides consulting for patient services and medical business practices, as well as drug distribution. 

Prior to this new role at the company, Anaya worked at 3M as legal counsel for around four years, and as the Chief Diversity Officer and VP of Global Inclusion for five years. While the Chief Diversity Officer, she received many awards and honors, such as Top 100 Chief Diversity Officers by the National Diversity Council and she was also named one of Hispanic Executive’s top 100 leaders of 2021. 

Anaya also served as the Assistant United States Attorney for the state of Minnesota for 11 years. Anaya graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a degree in Political Science and Government and a doctorate in law with distinction from the University of Minnesota Law School. 

“Investing in our people and fostering a culture that is purpose-driven and inclusive is an integral part of AmerisourceBergen’s strategy. The appointment of Ann is a continuation of our commitment to supporting DEI initiatives and creating an environment where all of our team members can feel empowered, respected and included.” Gina Clark,  executive vice president and Chief Administration and Communications Officer, said in a press release. 

She added, “Ann brings tremendous experience to this role and I am looking forward to her innovative approach that will drive meaningful and measurable change while further accelerating our diversity and inclusion journey.” 

Anaya is the second person to hold this role, which was created in Nov. 2020. Her predecessor, Dr. Lonie Haynes, was fired on Oct. 1, 2021. He sued the company for race discrimination in late October. The case has recently been dismissed by Haynes himself.
 

