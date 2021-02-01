Advertisement

AL DÍA set to honor Women of Merit

AL DÍA Women of Merit. Graphic: AL DÍA News.

AL DÍA Women of Merit. Graphic: AL DÍA News.

AL DÍA set to honor Women of Merit

On March 31, AL DÍA News Media will virtually host the Women of Merit event, celebrating Women’s History Month.

by jensent
 02/01/2021 - 15:11
in
AL DÍA Women of Merit. Graphic: AL DÍA News.
AL DÍA Women of Merit. Graphic: AL DÍA News.

By Jensen Toussaint
February 01, 2021

Do you know a woman who is revolutionizing the industry in which they work?

If so, AL DÍA would like for you to nominate her to be honored during our Women of Merit event.

On March 31, AL DÍA will be virtually premiering the Women of Merit event,  the annual Women’s History Month event aimed to recognize, acknowledge and celebrate the U.S. Latina and multicultural women breaking down barriers and emerging in leadership positions nationwide. They are the new faces of representing the changing demographics of our nation. 

The event will be presented along with NBCUniversal/Telemundo 62. 

Iris Delgado, Telemundo 62 anchor/reporter and Emmy® Award winning journalist, will be the special host of the event and will help lead the program which will include keynote speeches from Latina luminaries, thought-provoking discussions, and one-on-one conversations about issues confronting women’s advancement in the 21st century.

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 29,  AL DÍA will be accepting nominations of women in the following industries:

  • Corporate
  • Education
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Non-profit
  • Public service

A supplementary advisory board chaired by Haverford Trust Company’s VP and Portfolio Manager, Lydia C. Holiat, will provide executive direction to accomplish the event’s important goal of honoring inspiring women leaders.

In addition, the Pennsylvania State University’s Assistant VP of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, Lisette Garcia; Transformation Consultant at Erin Jowell Consulting, Erin McCloskey; PECO’s VP of Communications, Mayra Bergman; and Adriana Rubio, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Blue Acorn iCi, an Infosys Company, will assist with the board’s efforts.

To submit a nomination or for more information, click here

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
AL DÍA Women of Merit
Women's History Month

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Women

Claudia Mirza, Zoe Saldana, Nicole Marquis, Jennifer Rodríguez.
Latinas Share Their Path to Success
(Top) Judge Patricia Garcia, Judge Yvonne Gonalez Rogers, Judge Elizabeth G. Macias, Judge Connie R. Quinones. (Below) Amparo Monique , Lesley Briones, Natalia “Nata” Cornelio , Julia Maldonado, Ana Martinez , Veronica Rivas-Milloy.
Latina Judges Making History and Headlines
Diana Cortes will be Acting City Solicitor of Philadelphia starting on Dec. 10, 2020. Photo: City of Philadelphia.
AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree Diana Cortes named Acting Philadelphia City Solicitor
Dr. Natalia Ortiz-Torrent speaking at AL DÍA's 2020 Top Doctors Forum. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.
Philadelphia County Medical Society elects its first Hispanic woman president ever
AL DIA News
AL DIA News