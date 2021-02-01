AL DÍA set to honor Women of Merit

Do you know a woman who is revolutionizing the industry in which they work?

If so, AL DÍA would like for you to nominate her to be honored during our Women of Merit event.

On March 31, AL DÍA will be virtually premiering the Women of Merit event, the annual Women’s History Month event aimed to recognize, acknowledge and celebrate the U.S. Latina and multicultural women breaking down barriers and emerging in leadership positions nationwide. They are the new faces of representing the changing demographics of our nation.

The event will be presented along with NBCUniversal/Telemundo 62.

Iris Delgado, Telemundo 62 anchor/reporter and Emmy® Award winning journalist, will be the special host of the event and will help lead the program which will include keynote speeches from Latina luminaries, thought-provoking discussions, and one-on-one conversations about issues confronting women’s advancement in the 21st century.

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 29, AL DÍA will be accepting nominations of women in the following industries:

Corporate

Education

Entrepreneurship

Non-profit

Public service

A supplementary advisory board chaired by Haverford Trust Company’s VP and Portfolio Manager, Lydia C. Holiat, will provide executive direction to accomplish the event’s important goal of honoring inspiring women leaders.

In addition, the Pennsylvania State University’s Assistant VP of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, Lisette Garcia; Transformation Consultant at Erin Jowell Consulting, Erin McCloskey; PECO’s VP of Communications, Mayra Bergman; and Adriana Rubio, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Blue Acorn iCi, an Infosys Company, will assist with the board’s efforts.

To submit a nomination or for more information, click here.