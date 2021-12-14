If we are Americans, we are brothers

We have the same flowers and the same hands

If we are Americans we shall be good neighbors

We shall be good brothers

(Rolando Alarcon, Chilean singer and composer)

This song summarizes our feelings. We are Americans of multiple colors, physiognomies, origins and religions. Although at a personal level I am an amalgam of cultures and a third generation immigrant, to have grown in Chile generated a feeling of belonging that cannot be erased. The language, culture, and the profound impact of the image of the Andes Mountains, the Pacific Ocean and the people of Chile and the Americas are indelibly sculpted in my soul. Today, citizens partaking of the reality of this country, it is incumbent upon us to highlight the Hispanic image, to promote its collective culture and to protect the integrity and health of our Latino family.