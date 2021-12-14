Advertisement

We shall be good brothers

We shall be good brothers

These are the Leaders whose journey has been chronicled by AL DIA over the past 2 and a half decades. What has AL DÍA meant to you?, we asked Daniel

by Juan Alba
 12/14/2021 - 16:37
in
Schidlow is a third generation Chilean-American.  AL DÍA News

By Daniel schildow
December 14, 2021
If we are Americans, we are brothers
We have the same flowers and the same hands
If we are Americans we shall be good neighbors
We shall be good brothers
(Rolando Alarcon, Chilean singer and composer)

This song summarizes our feelings. We are Americans of multiple colors, physiognomies, origins and religions. Although at a personal level I am an amalgam of cultures and a third generation immigrant, to have grown in Chile generated a feeling of belonging that cannot be erased. The language, culture, and the profound impact of the image of the Andes Mountains, the Pacific Ocean and the people of Chile and the Americas are indelibly sculpted in my soul. Today, citizens partaking of the reality of this country, it is incumbent upon us to highlight the Hispanic image, to promote its collective culture and to protect the integrity and health of our Latino family.

 

Daniel schildow

