This week, the United States of America will celebrate the 243th anniversary of its birth as a nation.

In the history of the nations, ours is a relatively young one.

It was in Philadelphia that some people —I would call the 18th Century’s DREAMERS—set out to do a very exceptional endeavor.

These men gathered in this city to attempt quite a daring act:

To literally declare war to the most powerful Army on Earth at the time, England’s Imperial Army.

As soon as they put their name under the Declaration of Independence —written in haste by Thomas Jefferson, and improved last minute by Benjamin Franklin’s editing— they knew they were subject to arrest, prosecution, loss of property, or even life.

That piece of paper is today a sacred document preserved in a museum, and all of us know it as the “Declaration of Independence of 1776.”

It is preserved, and celebrated worldwide, because it wasn’t just a piece of paper, but rather a fundamental act of resolve by men and women.

That rightful resolve led to a long and bloody war, towards the painful birth of a new and extraordinary nation— the United States of America.

This young nation still exudes to us, the newcomers in the 21st century, the same promise that led to many men and women paying the ultimate sacrifice and dying in war conflicts of gigantic proportions.

Not only in the Revolutionary War, but also in the Civil War, almost 100 years later, with a memorable battlefield here in our own state. (Gettysburg, PA)

We gathered last Saturday, June 29, at the Kimmel Center to celebrate that tradition we have summarized in the word “America.” The land of the brave and the home of the free, the “Americans.”

Los Americanos.

Because we are all Americans here.

Todos somos Americanos aquí.

Tomamos mucho orgullo en ello.

We take great pride on it.

That is why we celebrated the 2nd annual edition of “the Americans you don’t know”, #ALDIATheNewAmerican last Saturday at the Kimmel Center — for the DREAMERS keeping the flame of the American Dream burning alive in the 21st century.