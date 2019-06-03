U.S. Hispanic Chamber announces Albuquerque as hosting city of 2019 National Convention

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is hosting their annual National Convention in Albuquerque, New Mexico this year.

This is the 40th year of the National Convention, and serves as the premier event for America's Hispanic business community. It convenes hundreds of Hispanic entrepreneurs, national and international corporate executives, top government officials, local Hispanic publishers, and representatives from more than 250 Latino chambers and business associations from across the nation.

“The USHCC was incorporated in 1979 in New Mexico, and it is with great pleasure that we announce that we are coming back home for the 2019 USHCC National Convention," Ramiro Cavazos, USHCC President & CEO, said in a press release.

Cavazos praised the vibrant multicultural nature of the city, with its more than 157,257 small businesses, $3.7 billion in exports, and the largest Hispanic statewide population share nationally.

“Each year we bring our National Convention to a location that exemplifies a pro-business environment, embraces the power of diversity, and possesses a thriving Hispanic business community," Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the USHCC, Carmen Castillo, said in the press release. "We believe that Albuquerque is the ideal location uniting these ideals."

The 2019 USHCC National Convention Host Committee co-chairs will be Regina O. Heyward, senior vice president and head of supplier diversity for Wells Fargo; Rosa Santana, the founder and CEO of the Santana Group, a group of companies providing innovating outsourcing solutions to organizations across all industries; and Ernie C' de Baca, the president and CEO of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

Together, they will lead a Host Committee of local, state, and national business leaders on fundraising and programming.

Some of the signature events of the USHCC National Convention include the Supplier Diversity Luncheon, which recognizes the country's top Hispanic-owned firms with the largest supplier diversity spent with Hispanic Business Enterprises; the Women in Business and Leadership Luncheon, which celebrates trailblazing women who have reached the highest echelons of success in their fields and made outstanding contributions to their industries; and an awards gala that honors the best of Hispanic businesses, with awards such as Corporation of the Year, Corporate Advocate of the Year, Hispanic Businessperson of the Year, and LGBTQ Advocate of the Year award.

The convention will take place from September 29, 2019 to October 1, 2019 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.