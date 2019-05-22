Unlocking the Power of Cultural Intelligence with Lil Gil Valletta

AL DÍA is hosting Lili Gil Valletta, a highly recognized award-winning entrepreneur, cultural intelligence expert, tech innovator, and TV business commentator for an event later this month.

At the event, Valletta will highlight the business imperative that is cultural intelligence.

After a successful corporate career that included a 10-year tenure at Johnson & Johnson, where she pioneered various diversity strategies, Valletta co-founded CIEN+ and CulturIntel.

Both organizations, based in New York City, are globally recognized as a leader in big data analytics, business, and marketing strategies to help global corporations successfully turn cultural trends and inclusion into profits.

“Philadelphia needs to learn, as does the rest of the country, that as a result of the demographic changes of the population, a new way of marketing is required,” Hernán Guaracao, AL DÍA Founder & CEO, said.

That new way of marketing is cultural intelligence.

The Cultural Intelligence Center defines cultural intelligence, as “a globally recognized way of assessing and improving effectiveness in culturally diverse situations.”

Since co-founding CIEN+ and CulturIntel, Valletta has spoken extensively about the importance and cruciality of cultural intelligence.

"I believe it is mathematically impossible for anyone to achieve their full potential in business without activating the power of cultural intelligence," Valletta said in her official bio.

“I’m very proud that the Philadelphia Ad Club accepted to partner with AL DÍA to get this expert in Philadelphia for this special event,” said Guaracao.

AL DÍA encourages advertisement agency leaders, marketing directors, communication executives, public relations experts and advertising executives all to attend.

The “Unlock The Power of Cultural Intelligence with Lili Gil Valletta” event will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The Pyramid Club from 5:30pm to 8:00pm.

To register for the event, click here.