Telemundo62’s new Al Momento digital news production meets viewers where they are

On the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Telemundo62 in Philadelphia premiered a new way for residents of Philadelphia to get their local news “when they want it,” said Iris Delgado, an anchor and reporter at the station.

Delgado is the face of the new digital platform, Al Momento, which she summed up as a new daily rundown of the day’s headlines outside of its regular TV broadcasts.

“It’s a way to bring local news to our audience through a different means,” said Delgado. “Also in a very precise way, very short, to the point, the more outstanding items about a story.”

Right now, the program, which runs no more than 10 minutes, is filmed following the station’s noon broadcast and is posted Monday through Friday on Telemundo62.com and on the station’s app on Apple TV and Roku.

“It’s definitely extra work for our already small team, however, we are happy that it’s serving our audience and that we’re evolving with it as journalists,” said Delgado.

The 1 p.m. film slot is also the time of day where the team can incorporate most of the freshest stories of the day into the program.

That being said, Delgado made a point to emphasize that even though it runs some of the same stories, it is not the same as the TV newscast.

“This is very unique for the audience that goes to Apple TV and Roku,” she said.

But what does that mean?

For Delgado, that means making it a point to relate to her community as much as she can through her on-camera persona and personality.

At Al Momento, she said the more relaxed atmosphere is the perfect setting for her to be herself.

“A lot more casual, a lot more friendly,” said Delgado. “It’s a stronger relationship with our viewer, I think.”