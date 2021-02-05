Advertisement

Telemundo62’s new Al Momento digital news production meets viewers where they are

Anchor and journalist Iris Delgado is the host of Telemundo62's Al Momento. Photo: Twitter: @Telemundo62

Anchor and journalist Iris Delgado is the host of Telemundo62's Al Momento. Photo: Twitter: @Telemundo62

Telemundo62’s new Al Momento digital news production meets viewers where they are

The new platform available on Apple TV, Roku and Telemundo62.com launched on Jan. 20, 2021.

by nigelt
 02/05/2021 - 18:09
in
Anchor and journalist Iris Delgado is the host of Telemundo62's Al Momento. Photo: Twitter: @Telemundo62
Anchor and journalist Iris Delgado is the host of Telemundo62's Al Momento. Photo: Twitter: @Telemundo62

By Nigel Thompson
February 05, 2021

On the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Telemundo62 in Philadelphia premiered a new way for residents of Philadelphia to get their local news “when they want it,” said Iris Delgado, an anchor and reporter at the station.

Delgado is the face of the new digital platform, Al Momento, which she summed up as a new daily rundown of the day’s headlines outside of its regular TV broadcasts.

“It’s a way to bring local news to our audience through a different means,” said Delgado. “Also in a very precise way, very short, to the point, the more outstanding items about a story.”

Right now, the program, which runs no more than 10 minutes, is filmed following the station’s noon broadcast and is posted Monday through Friday on Telemundo62.com and on the station’s app on Apple TV and Roku.

“It’s definitely extra work for our already small team, however, we are happy that it’s serving our audience and that we’re evolving with it as journalists,” said Delgado.

The 1 p.m. film slot is also the time of day where the team can incorporate most of the freshest stories of the day into the program.

That being said, Delgado made a point to emphasize that even though it runs some of the same stories, it is not the same as the TV newscast.

“This is very unique for the audience that goes to Apple TV and Roku,” she said.

But what does that mean?

For Delgado, that means making it a point to relate to her community as much as she can through her on-camera persona and personality.

At Al Momento, she said the more relaxed atmosphere is the perfect setting for her to be herself.

“A lot more casual, a lot more friendly,” said Delgado. “It’s a stronger relationship with our viewer, I think.”

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Telemundo62
Al Momento
Philadelphia

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Leaders

Dr. Levine has been appointed Assistant Health Secretary in President Joe Biden's cabinet. Photo: The Sentinel
Diversity in medicine is “tremendously important” to Dr. Rachel Levine
Latinos hold the American Dream in their hands. Photo: Deposit photos
Latinos are building the American Dream for all
Elia Diaz-Yaeger has positive things to say about President Joe Biden's first actions in office. Photo: Hispanic National Bar Association
President of Hispanic Lawyers welcomes Biden’s 'reset of tone'
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has helped lead the Commonwealth's response to COVID-19. Photo: Commonwealth Media Services. 
A healthy Pennsylvania for all: Dr. Rachel Levine on COVID-19 and leading the Commonwealth during the pandemic
AL DIA News
AL DIA News