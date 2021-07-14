Sandra Campos confirmed as keynote speaker for 2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty

AL DÍA has confirmed internationally-recognized retail technology CEO, entrepreneur and retail executive Sandra Campos as the keynote speaker of the upcoming AL DÍA 40 Under Forty.

Campos is currently the chief executive officer of Project Verte, a cloud-based supply chain platform powered by artificial intelligence, a role she has filled since Sep. 2020.

The platform is designed to help multi-channel retailers compete at the next level by integrating data across multiple touchpoints and channels to better manage their business needs.

Throughout her career, Campos has built global lifestyle brands and has been instrumental in turnarounds, digital innovation, cultural marketing, and international expansion.

Prior to joining Project Verte, she was the CEO of global luxury fashion brand Diane Von Furstenberg. Known as an innovative mind, her focus was on implementing Omni-channel, unifying commerce strategies and enhancing the consumer experience. During her tenure, Campos introduced community-building marketing initiatives, retail pop ups, a global brand extension TVF, and established collaborations with female founded brands, and promoted the “In Charge” mission throughout every consumer touchpoint.

Previous roles include leading other iconic international brands, such as Juicy Couture, Bebe, and BCBG.

Campos is also a successful entrepreneur. In June 2020, she founded Fashion Launchpad, a premium subscription platform that offers on-demand education for retail and fashion professionals.

She is also a multi-time award winner. This year, Campos was named a 2021 Latina of Influence and a 2021 Female Founders Alliance Champion. In 2020, she was named a Top Woman in Retail and was honored by Girls Inc. Latino Leaders Magazine also named her a top 100 Latina leader.

As a frequent speaker, panelist and invited guest across the globe, detailing a variety of topics, Campos is an ideal selection to serve as the keynote speaker for the 2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event.

The AL DÍA 40 Under Forty is an annual showcase that serves to highlight some of the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region.

The criteria for nominations include: under the age of 40, involvement in their community, career achievements, academic credentials and meaningful contributions to their industry.

The honorees at the event will then be selected by a panel of esteemed judges, and announced shortly thereafter.

Nominations are open until Sunday, July 18th, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. The submission form can be found here.

The 2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will take place Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Barnes Foundation from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For ticket information, click here.