Advertisement

Rick Williams named 6ABC’s new 11 p.m. Action News anchor

Rick Williams, long-time staple at 6ABC and Action News, will be the new 11 p.m. Action News anchor. Photo: 6ABC. 

Rick Williams, long-time staple at 6ABC and Action News, will be the new 11 p.m. Action News anchor. Photo: 6ABC. 

Rick Williams named 6ABC’s new 11 p.m. Action News anchor

He will replace longtime anchor and legendary broadcaster Jim Gardner, who announced his retirement at the end of the year.

by jensent
 01/12/2022 - 11:59
in
Rick Williams, long-time staple at 6ABC and Action News, will be the new 11 p.m. Action News anchor. Photo: 6ABC. 
Rick Williams, long-time staple at 6ABC and Action News, will be the new 11 p.m. Action News anchor. Photo: 6ABC. 

By Jensen Toussaint
January 12, 2022

On the same day Jim Gardner would anchor his final 11 p.m. Action News broadcast, 6ABC announced his successor in none other than Rick Williams. 

Williams will team with sports director Ducis Rodgers and chief meteorologist Cecily Tynan on the 11 p.m. broadcast, the station announced on Tuesday, Jan. 11. 

In a statement announcing the news, 6ABC President & General Manager Bernie Prazenica and Vice President of News Tom Davis, praised their selection.

“Rick is uniquely qualified by his 30+ years of experience in anchoring Action News in the morning, noon and evening. His knowledge of our region and deep roots in our community make him the perfect choice,” said Prazenica.

Davis added, “Rick has a rare combination of being a great newsman and an even better person! He's truly earned our viewers respect and trust.”

Williams has more recently co-anchored Action News at 5 p.m. on 6ABC and Action News at 10 p.m., on PHL17, in addition to reporting for Action News’ weekly “Crimefighters” series for unsolved murders in the Philadelphia area. 

After the announcement was made, Williams expressed his admiration for Gardner, as well as his excitement for the new role.

"It's no small thing to be able to follow a news icon and, in many ways, a role model,” said Williams in a statement. “Jim set the journalistic bar very high at 11 o'clock, and I hope I can maintain the same standard of excellence ... while also having a bit of fun with my evening colleagues. It's going to be exciting!" 

Many of Williams’ 6ABC colleagues took to social media to congratulate him on the new role, including Gardner himself:

In Nov. Gardner, 73, announced he would be scaling back his schedule as he gets set for retirement at the end of the year after more than 40 years anchoring the 11 p.m. news. He will continue to anchor the 6 p.m. news for the remainder of the year. 

Williams has also turned himself into a familiar face at both the station and Philadelphia area, arriving to both in 1988. Prior to that, he had stints working in stations in Raleigh, North Carolina; Huntington, West Virginia and Washington D.C.

Throughout his more than 30 years with the station, Williams has won a number awards and covered a variety of event, including hosting the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2009. He began his career in radio shortly after graduating from Howard University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. 

Williams was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame in 2010. 

A native of White Plains, New York, Williams has considered Philadelphia his home for more than half his life. 

During his final 11 p.m. broadcast on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Gardner reflected on his more than 40-year journey with the station, before officially passing the torch to Williams. 

Williams' first night as the new 11 p.m. Action News anchor is tonight, Jan. 12.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Rick Williams
Action News
6ABC

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Leaders

Augusto Penaranda Jr. has been named Executive Director of the NJ LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Photo: InsiderNJ
Augusto Penaranda Jr. becomes first Latino, LGBTQ+ man appointed executive director of New Jersey LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Andrea Fields has been added to the Bellevue team to help lead its expansion to Pittsburgh. Photo Courtesy of Bellevue Strategies. 
Bellevue Strategies, LLC expands into Greater Pittsburgh region
Jeff Guaracino, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, passed away after a battle with cancer. Photo Courtesy of Visit Philly. 
Jeff Guaracino, President and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, passes away
Paul Nowell and his family prepare to move in.Photo: Hector Davila Jr. / AL DÍA News
Former homeless families move into new Community Land Trust housing
AL DIA News
AL DIA News