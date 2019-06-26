Purpose and values in business

Today’s economy is demanding for business leaders to command uncommon abilities.

Not so much that one of reading financial statements well, or that other of spelling out their entrepreneurial dream into a dry business plan, good enough to convince bankers— but not so much to communicate to their fellow workers the purpose, the core values and the culture of their company.

Like global entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson puts it, in the context of today’s high demand for the best talents possible, every single worker —the very people who can make or break organizations— must be seen just as volunteers.

Volunteers who are free to walk away, or hang around a place of work —no matter how well paid and glamorous it may be— not because of that initial promise of competitive compensation, but only, in the long term, if they are entirely convinced that is the best spot to develop themselves into better human beings.

Everybody is a volunteer and, therefore, it is on the leader’s shoulders to explain why it is important to stick together and carry out a common purpose. One that is way higher than our own individual aspirations for comfort, pleasure or job security.

When a business leader finally arrives at the point when he or she can, at last, sit down and write the purpose statement of the company, and also craft the critical “core values” of the organization, and, all of a sudden, that copy describing the company’s culture starts flowing naturally, as a thread tying everything together, it may be a good sign that, perhaps, that business leader may have an organization, although still on paper, eventually capable of making a contribution to the world, always with a new solution to others.

The founders of today’s companies must set out to convince people —almost as it they were modern preachers— to be investors, be their co-workers, or be their first customers.

Convince them that there is a horizon worth pursuing together, a future of years ahead where there will be solutions to problems, prosperity, and, eventually, profits to self sustain the operation.

I applaud those who dare, those courageous enough to overcome their fears, and, as the pioneers did, sail away, honest and light, ready to run the race, sometimes burning the candle on both ends, if necessary, on some days, just to never be defeated in the midst of the old and ongoing battle:

To keep the P&L sheet “in the black” and the dream alive.