Why we recognize our doctors

They are, in a way, also “undocumented”.

They are not part of the annual list of physicians published by traditional media, their accomplishments go unrecognized by that same mainstream media, and in their institutions, where they have worked for decades, they are yet to be fully recognized as real assets to the organizations.

We know there are medical doctors of Latino descent around because, in the past, the marketing departments of some of our health institutions put their faces and names on billboards to advertise the names of their organizations.

So we decided to look for them.

Two years ago, we decided to send letters to the CEOs of over 50 health institutions in our region asking them to nominate their own for an annual recognition of those professionals. We only got replies from a dozen of them.

We looked further and we identified a dozen more and, with them, we hosted the first annual recognition event, held in January of 2019.

This year, we took a step further and we opened a public nomination process online that landed 30 more names. Our annual list now includes over 50 doctors who work primarily in the Philadelphia region and enrich with their presence the diversity of our health care organizations.

The list still is incomplete, but the picture of who our doctors are has finally started to emerge with the faces of these outstanding professionals of the most diverse backgrounds. We plan to continue building that list with your help, and the help of the health care institutions where they work.

We believe it is about time we know who our doctors are and we learn about the contributions they make to keep Philadelphia as a top healthcare destination with worldwide appeal.