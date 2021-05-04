Advertisement

(OP-ED) Why is Nursing viewed as a mostly female profession?

An advisory board, chaired by Dr. Antonia M. Villarruel, Dean of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Nursing, will make the final selection of honorees of the ‘2021 AL DÍA Top Nurses Forum and Awards program’.  ALDía

An advisory board, chaired by Dr. Antonia M. Villarruel, Dean of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Nursing, will make the final selection of honorees of the ‘2021 AL DÍA Top Nurses Forum and Awards program’.  ALDía

(OP-ED) Why is Nursing viewed as a mostly female profession?

   

by Juan Alba
 05/04/2021 - 17:12
in
An advisory board, chaired by Dr. Antonia M. Villarruel, Dean of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Nursing, will make the final selection of honorees of the ‘2021 AL DÍA Top Nurses Forum and Awards program’.  ALDía
An advisory board, chaired by Dr. Antonia M. Villarruel, Dean of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Nursing, will make the final selection of honorees of the ‘2021 AL DÍA Top Nurses Forum and Awards program’.  ALDía

By Hernán Guaracao
May 04, 2021

While thinking about the National Nurses Week we are celebrating in May, one idea dawned on me:

One very simple, I must admit: Why are most nurses women, or why is that the social expectation, and also the reality of a profession where most of its professionals are females?

Women have manifestly suffered a position of inequity around the world, but particularly in our own Western societies, supposedly very advanced in the practice of universal values such gender equality, open democracy and general principles of equanimity and fairness.

Let’s take for example the profession we are celebrating this month in the U.S., one of the noblest, most exhausting and most indispensable in our health system— and yet not equally recognized and compensated for as, say, that other of their colleagues —although not their peers— the medical doctors.

In our healthcare system, the nurses are still the ones who carry the heavy burden and literally get their “hands dirty” with the most demanding part of the profession: caring for the infirmed or the dying.

The Hippocratic Oath falls squarely on the shoulders of mostly female nurses that deal with the grueling one-on-one interaction with the patients.

I love my doctors, when I inevitably have to - against my will - go see them. However, it is not the doctor who “takes the time” with me because they are usually rushed seeing dozens of other patients a day.

It is the nurse, probably busier than the doctor, who is the one who gives personalized care before and after the doctor finally “sees the patient” - usually for just a few minutes. 

It is an impersonal medical system, but that is the way it is here, a country with supposedly a technologically advanced medical care. 

If it weren’t for the nurses, however, little would be left to be proud of, frankly speaking.

That is why I want to say this week, THANK YOU, Nurses, for all the hard work you do.

We thank you not only for your humanity and your compassionate bedside manner with the sick, but also because you have fought to occupy positions of leadership as professors or as deans — like Dr. Antonia Villarruel, Dean of the School of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania, the number one school of nursing in the U.S., based here in Philadelphia.

Dr. Villarruel is the proud daughter of parents who immigrated from Mexico, who was born in Michigan (a ‘Mechican’, as she proudly calls herself) and is also the Chairwoman of the Advisory Board of the #ALDIATopNurses 2021. 

To all nurses, AL DÍA News Nurses will celebrate you at the end of this month and pay you the homage you deserve. 

Thank you, Toni! 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
nurses
#ALDIATopNurses 2021
Dr. Antonia Villarruel

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Professionals

Downtown Toppenish Washington wall mural titled Braceros in the Yakima Valley depicting seasonal Mexican bracero field workers in local fields. Photo: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
The State of the U.S. Latino Worker: It’s important to know your rights
Disparities from COVID-19 pandemic have worsened the state of Latinos seeking mental health professionals. Photo: Deposit Photos. 
How COVID-19 has worsened the mental health of the Latino community
For some who lost their jobs during COVID-19, there's no going back as the economy slowly reopens. Graphic: Getty Images.
A program to reskill Philadelphia’s workforce on the road to recovery from COVID-19
For the first time in the history of the city — and probably the country — “the number 1” and “the number 2” in the executive leadership of a large corporation like Independence Blue Cross, with 9,500 employees, are an African American and American of Latino descent. Gregory E. Deavens (left) and Juan Lopez (right).   Courtesy IBX / AL DIA Photo Archive
(OP-ED) A New Corporate Leadership Model for 21st Century America
AL DIA News
AL DIA News