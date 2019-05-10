Nurses With Superpowers

To start off the 2019 National Nurses Week, AL DÍA had the honor of hosting a reception for a group of nurses. Greeted with the soft guitar tunes of Dariel Peniazek, guests arrived to the AL DÍA newsroom on the evening of May 3. Valerie Caraballo, former president of the Philadelphia chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN), was presented with an enlarged version of our cover from our May 1st edition, where we featured her story.







Fri, 05/10/2019 - 3:10pm -- liliaa

Her colleagues celebrated with enthusiasm as they were being acknowledged for the hard work and dedication with which they serve countless patients. Hernán Guaracao, CEO and founder of AL DÍA, took the floor to give his welcoming remarks, and stated his hope to continue to host this reception annually.

Dr. Olga F. Jarrin Montaner, assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Nursing, took the floor and spoke about a childhood experience that inspired her to become a nurse herself. She recalled an individual, a nursing professional, who would not leave her side when she was afraid, and was there to provide help to her non-English speaking grandparents. This experience reminded Montaner that our communities are in need of bilingual nurses, and because of this she aims to inspire many others to follow her example.

Dean and Professor for the School of Nursing at Rutgers-Camden, Dr. Donna M. Nickitas, spoke to the guests about furthering their education and continuing to grow as professionals. She congratulated them and reminded each and every one of them of their purpose as nurses.

In her concluding remarks, she invited all of the attendees to thank a nurse, not just this week but whenever possible. But for the time being, by using #ThankaNurse on social media, the nurses encouraged others to continue to spread the word of their magnificent work.



