James P. Faunes named partner at Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP

James P. Faunes has been named his law firm’s newest partner.

Philadelphia-based law firm Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP announced the promotion in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Faunes, who joined the firm in 2016, primarily represents clients in medical malpractice, birth injury and other catastrophic personal injury cases, with additional experience in civil rights and insurance bad faith matters.

“As a young litigator and overmatched opponent, I understood this firm to be comprised of the top trial attorneys in the region and the country. Now having grown up here, I know it is much more,” said Faunes in a statement.

Throughout his career with Feldman Shepherd, he has helped recover more than $47 million for his clients.

Mark W. Tanner, Feldman Shepherd co-managing shareholder, said he has long admired Faunes’ thoughtful approach and commitment to his cases.

“All it took was a few days of watching JP on trial to recognize how well he fits at our firm … I expect we are just beginning to witness what will be a tremendously successful career that will benefit countless clients,” said Tanner.

Faunes began his professional career at the City of Philadelphia Law Department, quickly getting promoted to the rank of Deputy City Solicitor while litigating countless arbitration cases and jury trials to verdict — including a wrongful death matter against lawyers from Feldman Shepherd.

Faunes graduated from Swarthmore College with a B.A. in history before receiving his J.D. from Temple University Beasley School of Law, where he was also a staff editor on the Temple Law Review. He also won awards in Temple’s renowned Trial Advocacy Program.

His recent promotion to partner is just the latest accolade of Faunes’ career.

In 2018, Faunes was named the recipient of the AL DÍA Top Lawyer Award in the category of Mid to Large Firm.

Less than three years later, he was selected as part of the second annual class of honorees at the 2021 AL DÍA Top 40 Under Forty.

More recently, he served as a co-chair for the advisory board of the 2021 AL DÍA Top Lawyers Forum & Reception.

“I am honored and humbled to continue to grow my practice with the guidance of lawyers for whom I have such respect and (as importantly) people for whom I have such affection,” said Faunes of his latest achievement.

In addition to his role as now partner at Feldman Shepherd, Faunes is also a very active member of the Latino, legal, and civic communities within Philadelphia.

He is the immediate past president of the Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania and former president of the Hispanic Bar Association Legal Education Fund.

Faunes also serves on the joint Board of Directors of Community Legal Services of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Legal Assistance, the Board of Directors of the Homeless Advocacy Project and more.

Throughout his legal career, Faunes has been the epitome of excellence, high standards of professionalism and ethics, leadership, and commitment to the community that is so rich within the Latino legal community across the state.