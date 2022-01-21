Advertisement

Esperanza Health Center promotes Dr. Timothy Leaman as its next Chief Medical Officer

Photo credit: Esperanza Health Center

Photo credit: Esperanza Health Center

Timothy Leaman takes over the position after former Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bryan Hollinger, retired from the health center.

Photo credit: Esperanza Health Center
Photo credit: Esperanza Health Center

By Hector Davila
January 21, 2022

Esperanza Health Center announced Timothy Leaman, MD, as its next chief medical officer on Friday.

Leaman, a Philadelphia native, will succeed his former colleague Bryan Hollinger, MD, MPH, who retired after leading the clinic for over 21 years with his medical experience. Leaman in his new role looks to oversee EHC’s clinical care across all three locations.

“I am excited to lean into Esperanza's mission of providing holistic health care in a way that our patients experience Jesus here,” said Leaman in a statement.

Esperanza, a faith-based health center that first opened in 1989 on ‘El Centro de Oro’, commits to providing quality health care to Latino and Black communities in North Philadelphia.

For 20 years, Leaman worked at the clinic as a family medicine physician and associate medical director. He also served as a site medical director at the center’s Kensington location for 10 years. 

EHC said Leaman brings to the role humility and compassion that’s rooted in his Christian faith, as well as much medical experience.

Leaman graduated from of Eastern Mennonite University and earned his doctorate’s degree at Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. He completed his residency in family medicine at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, while working as a chief resident.

“My hope is that we continue to grow in providing care that flows from our mission, changes health outcomes and reduces racial health disparities in our ZIP codes, and care that raises up leaders throughout our organization and from within our community,” Leaman said.

At EHC, Leaman has reached many milestones in his medical career by launching the 340b pharmacy program at Esperanza, leading the center’s clinical re-engineering initiative, and he has overseen its student rotation program since 2002.

In 2016, Leaman also launched a medical student mentorship program in Philadelphia. 

Susan Post, CEO of Esperanza Health Center, said Leaman commits himself to serving their patients with excellence.

“Tim’s vision and commitment to clinical excellence and improving the health of the people of North Philly are unparalleled. I also look forward to seeing his vision unfold to develop and train the future clinical leaders of our city,” Post said.

Leaman’s next responsibility will also be to provide insight to EHC’s senior leadership as the clinic prepares for a grand opening of its new Community Health and Wellness Center in 2022.

