Dunkin’ names Rafael Acevedo new Chief Marketing Officer

Dunkin’ has appointed Rafael Acevedo as its new chief marketing officer, a position that had been vacant since late 2019.

In his new role, Acevedo will lead the marketing department at Dunkin’, which includes field, digital, product innovation and advertising. In addition, he will also be tasked with developing strategies in those areas while partnering with operations to drive sales “that build Dunkin's position as a leading coffee and beverage brand for today's, on-the-go consumer.”

“Dunkin’ is part of the fabric of America, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the esteemed team,” Acevedo said in a press release. “I believe Dunkin’s potential is unlimited, and I look forward to working with the entire Dunkin’ team and franchise community to build and accelerate the brand’s momentum in the months and years to come.”

Prior to joining Dunkin’, Acevedo spent 19 years with Coca-Cola North America, in a variety of roles and senior management positions in global marketing, innovation and brand transformation. Most recently, he was the vice president of marketing and general manager of the company’s tea portfolio since November 2018.

Perhaps his most prominent accomplishment with the company occurred in 2018, when he strategized and led one of the biggest turnarounds in Coca-Cola history with the brand relaunch of Diet Coke, which had experienced a 12-year decline prior. That turnaround led to an increase in its market share and drove consumer recruitment for the product.

“Rafael is a highly-experienced, talented, strong business leader with a proven track record of building and modernizing the world’s most iconic and beloved beverage brands,” said Scott Murphy, president of Dunkin’, in a press release. “With his extensive brand transformation experience, consumer-centric approach to marketing, and ability to build and inspire teams, we’re confident that he will propel Dunkin’ to the next level.”

Dunkin’ experienced a brand refresh in its own right, officially dropping the “Donuts” from its name in January 2019. The move was done as part of a large effort to help modernize the Dunkin’ experience for its customers by updating its offerings, simplifying its menu, putting an emphasis on beverages, mobile ordering and more.

Acevedo will now be in charge of continuing to drive Dunkin’s rebranding efforts to take its business to the next level and into the future.

Acevedo has a bachelor’s degree in management and finance and general management from Universidad Metropolitana in Caracas, Venezuela, and a master’s degree in business from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School in Atlanta.