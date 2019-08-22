A crop of new leaders

AL DÍA had the privilege of hosting a reception last weekend with the leaders of six organizations of Latino professionals in Philadelphia.

They are the Latinos who have become Engineers, Medical Doctors, Lawyers, Nurses, and MBAs, and have been working in corporations and organizations across the region for years.

And yet they are largely invisible to the general public.

They are, however, a true crop of new leaders:

Jazmin Reyes, the president of the Philadelphia chapter of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and program manager at Eaton Corporation.

Moises P. Young, program manager at AECOM, and another engineer with two degrees from Drexel University.

Elizabeth Oquendo, president of the Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania, and director of the Conflict of Interest program at the Temple University School of Medicine.

Brunilda Sanchez, the President of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses, Philadelphia chapter, and experienced professional nurse working for Bayada Home Health Care.

Adria Córdova, President of the local chapter of the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), and business executive at General Mills Corporation.

Natalia Ortiz, a medical director at Temple University Hospital, and president of the Society of Ibero Latin American Medical Professionals (SILAMP).

We all agree that our story, the story of the growing ranks of Latino professionals in the region, is not documented enough.

We are literally “undocumented,” I said in jest.

Not because of the absence of credentials, or documents, but because our stories, not documented anywhere, make us invisible. “Undocumented.”

AL DÍA made a commitment to all of them to make their stories a priority in our news coverage.

We will start this coming month of October with a special event and edition recognizing the Law Professionals.

#ALDÍALawyers Forum and Reception, with Guest of Honor Juan Sánchez, Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, will be hosted this coming October 1st at the Pyramid Club.

Don’t miss it!