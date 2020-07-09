AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Alex Cruz

Advertisement

At the 40 Under Forty event, Alex Cruz will be one of the 40 honorees.

by jensent
 07/09/2020 - 19:36
By Jensen Toussaint
July 09, 2020

The inaugural AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will be a showcase of the most diverse and impactful young professionals in various fields of work across the Philadelphia region.

At the virtual event, taking place August 20, 2020, Alex Cruz, 31, will be one of the 40 honorees. Currently, she is a Graduate Research Assistant at Rutgers University - Camden. 

As part of the lead-up to the event, AL DÍA asked each of the 40 honorees the same three questions and collected their responses. 

Here are Alex Cruz’s responses:

What is the biggest challenge in your professional journey?

The biggest challenge in my professional journey has been being underestimated as a Latina. I've often been one of the youngest and sole Latina at the decision making table where women take up very few seats. Being young and Latina, I'm often put through more hoops in order to gain access to certain spaces. It is never enough for me to have earned my spot, but I'm often required to surpass the others around me in order to prove I truly belong.

What's your proudest achievement in your career?

My proudest career achievement is seeing the number of lives that I've touched and minds I have opened. Growing up poor and, at times, homeless with no access to positive and successful Latinas who came from where I came from, I always knew I wanted to influence, mentor, and inspire young Latinas to reach for the moon and dream the biggest dreams they can. Seeing the connections I've made and knowing the impact I've had on the youth, I feel like I have already changed the world.

Beyond corporate D&I efforts, what will make true inclusivity happen?

Transparency and open minded individuals are where true inclusivity begins. The answer to inclusivity is never to ignore our differences. On the contrary, it is of utmost importance that we recognize our differences and celebrate them. With open hearts and open minds, we should feel comfortable admitting ignorance about certain topics or certain difference and strive to educate ourselves and others, while keeping an open heart and mind to the idea of learning and accepting something new and different, even if you feel you cannot relate.

To register for the upcoming AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event, click here

For more information about the event, reach out to [email protected].

For sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected].

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
