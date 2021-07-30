2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Tommy Choi

The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will serve to highlight and showcase some of the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region.

At the event, taking place on August 27, 2021, Tommy Choi will be one of the 40 honorees. He is the director of national corporate real estate services at SVN International Corp. and senior advisor at The Concordis Group

Biography

Choi serves as a Senior Advisor at SVN | The Concordis Group, as well as, a Director with SVN’s National Corporate Real Estate Services team. He possesses over eleven years of experience, with the last eight in exclusive Tenant Representation and Corporate Advisory. Day to day, Tommy advises his clients in leasing, acquiring, and disposing of commercial real estate assets.

A licensed and seasoned corporate real estate professional, Tommy focuses on office and industrial tenant representation, property dispositions/acquisitions, portfolio management, and long-term strategic planning. His experience also includes advisory in the new FASB & IASB lease accounting standards that will be taking effect at the end of 2021 for private companies.

He also serves on the boards of two nonprofits, SEAMAAC, as its Secretary and Real Estate Committee Chair, and the National Association of Asian American Professionals, as its Chief Operating Officer.

Choi is a graduate of Temple University, with a Bachelors of Science in Architecture and a Bachelors of Business Administration in Marketing.