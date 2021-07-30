2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Nahomie Laurore

The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will serve to highlight and showcase some of the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region.

At the event, taking place on August 27, 2021, Nahomie Laurore will be one of the 40 honorees. She is the program director of the Community Center at Visitation.

Biography

Laurore is a native of Haiti, who grew up Haitian Creole and French in her home country. She would also pick up English, Portuguese and some Spanish as she made her way in life and eventually settled in Philadelphia.

Here, she is now the program director of the Community Center at Visitation, where she works to improve education and job opportunities for vulnerable populations in the city, especially immigrants.

Before that, Laurore was a self-employed certified medical interpreter and also completed an apprenticeship with Philadelphia’s Office of Adult Education as an immigrant fellow.