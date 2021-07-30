2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Melvin Smith

The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will serve to highlight and showcase some of the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region.

At the event, taking place on August 27, 2021, Melvin Smith will be one of the 40 honorees. He is an accounting supervisor at the Pennsylvania Convention Center/ASM Global.

Biography

Smith is a finance and accounting professional with more than seven years of experience in the industry.

Currently, he works at the Pennsylvania Convention Center under ASM Global as an accounting supervisor. He started at ASM in June of 2014 as a junior accountant.

Before ASM, Smith was an advisory intern at KPMG, and he got the internship from his experience at Temple University’s Fox School of Business, where he graduated in 2014 with a Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance and Financial Management Services.

He is currently an MBA candidate at Fox for General Finance with an expected graduation year of 2022.

Prior to Temple, Smith was a graduate of North Philadelphia’s own George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science.