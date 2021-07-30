2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Leah Murphy

The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will serve to highlight and showcase some of the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region.

At the event, taking place on August 27, 2021, Leah Murphy will be one of the 40 honorees. She is the senior manager of corporate strategy at Campbell Soup Co.

Biography

For Murphy, AL DÍA’s 2021 40 Under Forty honor is her second 40 Under Forty award of 2021, as she was also recognized as part of the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2021 class.

It’s well deserved for her as the senior manager of corporate strategy of Campbell Soup Co., a role she’s held for two years. Before that, Murphy rose in the ranks of the company over six years, starting as a process engineer in March of 2013.

Before Campbell’s, Murphy was at General Mills for more than six years, starting as an operations management associate and rising to a project manager.

She is a graduate of Central High School in Philadelphia, and then went on to get her Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Temple University. Murphy’s education continued in 2018 and 2019 with credits at Drexel’s Lebow College of Business and then Yale University.