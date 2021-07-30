2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Dr. Jose Ramon Torradas

The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will serve to highlight and showcase some of the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region.

At the event, taking place on August 27, 2021, Dr. Jose Ramon Torradas will be one of the 40 honorees. He is a medical doctor with Unidos Contra COVID.

Biography

Dr. Torradas is a regular media contributor, and having worked in community and academic practices both large and small across the country, he is in a rare position to provide invaluable insights within the health space. His portfolio includes live national interviews in English and Spanish as well as town hall segments.

He is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and regular bilingual spokesperson and is a regular Op-Ed contributor with Univision producing bi-weekly columns on public health matters. He was named by the ACEP Board of Directors as the 2020 Spokesperson of the Year.

Torradas is a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician, educator, bilingual media contributor, and spokesperson. He is passionate about medical education for both English and Spanish speaking audiences, and is specially trained in managing life-threatening conditions like cardiac arrests, heart attacks, strokes, gunshot wounds, and motor vehicle accidents.

In collaboration with several EM physicians including Dr. Torradas, ACEP, and The Learning Agency, a free guide toolkit was developed for the general public and geared toward those who have COVID or COVID-like symptoms and are managing their symptoms at home. The toolkit provides information on self-care tips including breathing exercises, red flags for when to seek emergency care, and also has a section for caregivers.

In Philadelphia specifically, Torradas is one of a number of Hispanic doctors part of Unidos Contra COVID, a collective working towards educating the city’s Latino populations about COVID-19 and its vaccines.