Advertisement

2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Daniel Orsino

Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News.

Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News.

2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Daniel Orsino

At the upcoming AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event on Aug. 27, Daniel Orsino will be one of the 40 honorees.

by nigelt
 07/30/2021 - 20:04
in
Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News.
Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News.

By Nigel Thompson
July 30, 2021

The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will serve to highlight and showcase some of the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region.

At the event, taking place on August 27, 2021, Daniel Orsino will be one of the 40 honorees. He is the senior counselor at Northern Living Center.

Biography

Daniel “Duke” Orsino, as a senior counselor at Northern Living Center in Philadelphia’s Poplar neighborhood works to provide a modern, assisted living environment for individuals 55 and up.

While there, he also founded the NorCi Project to connect elder LGBTQ+ individuals and create a safe space to share experiences in the facility.

The work is similar to what Orsino does as a member of the LGBT Elder Initiative Advisory Council at the William Way Center.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honorees
leaders

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Professionals

Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/ AL DÍA News.
2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Samantha Heffron
Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News.
2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Maridarlyn Gonzalez
Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News.
2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Dr. Jose Ramon Torradas
Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News
2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Tommy Choi
AL DIA News
AL DIA News