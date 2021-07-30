2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Daniel Orsino

The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will serve to highlight and showcase some of the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region.

At the event, taking place on August 27, 2021, Daniel Orsino will be one of the 40 honorees. He is the senior counselor at Northern Living Center.

Biography

Daniel “Duke” Orsino, as a senior counselor at Northern Living Center in Philadelphia’s Poplar neighborhood works to provide a modern, assisted living environment for individuals 55 and up.

While there, he also founded the NorCi Project to connect elder LGBTQ+ individuals and create a safe space to share experiences in the facility.

The work is similar to what Orsino does as a member of the LGBT Elder Initiative Advisory Council at the William Way Center.