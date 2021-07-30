Advertisement

2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Amadelly Rodriguez

At the upcoming AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event on Aug. 27, Amadelly Rodriguez will be one of the 40 honorees.

by nigelt
 07/30/2021 - 18:44
By Nigel Thompson
July 30, 2021

The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will serve to highlight and showcase some of the most diverse and impactful young professionals across the Philadelphia region.

At the event, taking place on August 27, 2021, Amadelly Rodriguez will be one of the 40 honorees. She is health center associate and administrator at Greater Philadelphia Health Action, Inc.

Biography

As a health center associate and administrator at Greater Philadelphia Health Action, Inc. (GPHA), Rodriguez works towards the organization’s goals of providing the best healthcare to families no matter their economic standing. 

GPHA treats individuals across seven comprehensive health centers, four university-based health suits, six dental centers, and one childhood development center.

