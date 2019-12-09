PA Society 2019: Amplifying the voices of Latinos in media

The fourth annual AL DÍA Media Educational Foundation’s PA Society Reception event in New York City during PA Society weekend served as a night to highlight a very important point: the power of the Latino voice.

The AL DÍA Foundation was created to provide access to educational and training opportunities for Latino voices in the media.

“There is a need, today more than ever, to empower Latinos to write their own story,” said Hernán Guaracao, CEO & Publisher of AL DÍA.

Through the AL DÍA Foundation, disadvantaged young people are afforded the opportunity to receive the needed tools to become their own storytellers.

Anthony Rosado, senior vice president at Wells Fargo Bank, echoed the same sentiment, adding that the gathering was a product of pride — of being Latino, of being Pennsylvanians, and of helping raise the voices of the Latino community, in government and other centers of power.

"When you think of the growth of Latinos in the United States, one place where we need to make better inroads is the representation in the press,” said Rosado. “And that’s what the foundation is all about. It’s about the absence of Latino voices in the press.”

Earlier this year, the Knight Commission published a report on the state of journalism. One of the points made in the report was that newsrooms and news organizations should reflect the communities in which they serve.

The Pennsylvania Society was founded in 1899 and incorporated in 1903, and is an annual weekend retreat for Pennsylvania’s politicians and business leaders.