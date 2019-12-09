Advertisement

PA Society 2019: Amplifying the voices of Latinos in media

Photo Credit: Mary Conlon

More than 100 people gathered at the New York Hilton Midtown for the 2019 AL DÍA Foundation PA Society Reception. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon

PA Society 2019: Amplifying the voices of Latinos in media

On Dec. 6, AL DÍA Foundation hosted its fourth annual PA Society Networking Reception, bringing together Latino leaders who align with the mission of empowering the Latino voice. 

by jensent
 12/09/2019 - 16:45
in
Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Photo Credit: Mary Conlon

By Jensen Toussaint
December 09, 2019

The fourth annual AL DÍA Media Educational Foundation’s PA Society Reception event in New York City during PA Society weekend served as a night to highlight a very important point: the power of the Latino voice.

The AL DÍA Foundation was created to provide access to educational and training opportunities for Latino voices in the media. 

“There is a need, today more than ever, to empower Latinos to write their own story,” said Hernán Guaracao, CEO & Publisher of AL DÍA.

Through the AL DÍA Foundation, disadvantaged young people are afforded the opportunity to receive the needed tools to become their own storytellers. 

Anthony Rosado, senior vice president at Wells Fargo Bank, echoed the same sentiment, adding that the gathering was a product of pride — of being Latino, of being Pennsylvanians, and of helping raise the voices of the Latino community, in government and other centers of power.

"When you think of the growth of Latinos in the United States, one place where we need to make better inroads is the representation in the press,” said Rosado. “And that’s what the foundation is all about. It’s about the absence of Latino voices in the press.”

Earlier this year, the Knight Commission published a report on the state of journalism. One of the points made in the report was that newsrooms and news organizations should reflect the communities in which they serve. 

“AL DÍA Foundation was established to be part of the solution,” said Guaracao. 


Photos for PA Society 2019


Mon, 12/09/2019 - 12:35pm -- jensent

Councilmember-elect Kendra Brooks. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Hernán Guaracao, Anthony Rosado, Richard Englert. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Lynette Perez, Arturo Perez. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Teresa Lundy, Donald Generals, Jabari Jones. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Siobhan Lyons, Peter Longstreth. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Francine Tabas, Jack Swire. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Temple President Richard Englert. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Romy Diaz. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Cynthia Figueroa, Siobhan Lyons. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Beth Ann Robinson, Lynne Cutler, Fred Strober. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Tomas Sanchez, Arturo Perez, Danilo Burgos. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Carol De Fries, Peter Longstreth. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Spring Brooks, Malcom Kenyatta. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Helen Gym. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Natalia Dominguez Buckley, Anthony Rosado, Nilda Ruiz. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Alvaro Trujillo, Camila Mesa. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Rose Gray. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Phoebe Coles, Joanna McClinton, Haniyyah Sharpe-Brown. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Jeff Guaracino, Helen Gym. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon
Tiffany Tavarez, Cherri Gregg. Photo Credit: Mary Conlon

The Pennsylvania Society was founded in 1899 and incorporated in 1903, and is an annual weekend retreat for Pennsylvania’s politicians and business leaders. 

TAGS
PA Society
AL DÍA
Latino voice

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Leaders

ALPFA Philadelphia President Adria Córdova visited the AL DÍA newsroom on Nov. 19. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.
The new leader of ALPFA Philadelphia
Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News. 
Spotlight: Melany Bustillos
The AL DÍA Foundation, the nonprofit arm of AL DÍA News, looks to enable those interested in helping piece together the Latino story absent from media today to start careers in journalism and media in general. Photo: AL DÍA Archives
AL DÍA Foundation's purpose
Hundreds of people gathered at the Pennsylvania Convention Center to celebrate the Urban Affairs Coalition's 50th anniversary during its annual breakfast on Friday, Nov. 22. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News. 
Marking 50 years of driving change in the Greater Philadelphia region through collaboration