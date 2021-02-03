Telemundo62 and NBC10 partner for a fourth year of the Project Innovation Grant Challenge

For the past four years, Telemundo62 and NBC10 have partnered in the Philadelphia region to bring grant funding to nonprofit organizations providing innovative and impactful work confronting everyday challenges.

The effort is part of a bigger, nationwide effort from Comcast’s NBCUniversal Foundation to support “the interests and needs of diverse communities” across the country.

Beyond Telemundo62 and NBC10 in Philadelphia, 10 other NBC newsrooms from all corners of the country are also giving out grant funding as part of Project Innovation.

In total, $3.5 million is allotted to go out to nonprofits across the country as part of the effort. In Philadelphia, Telemundo62 and NBC10 plan to give out $315,000 in 2021, which is a 40% increase in available funds compared to the previous year.

Eligible nonprofits must specify in their applications, what grant category they are applying for.

The four categories are as follows:

Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities. Youth Education and Empowerment: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship. Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in arts, news, sports, and entertainment.

Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in arts, news, sports, and entertainment. Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Applications for 2021’s Project Innovation Grant Challenge opened on Jan. 8, and close on Feb. 12, 2021.

To apply and for more information about the grant program, visit www.nbcuprojectinnovation.com.