A Philly nonprofit is headed to San Antonio to feed Texans still bearing the brunt of Texas’ winter crisis

Although Texas’ winter storm is over, the nightmare that is its aftermath is going nowhere anytime soon.

More than 4.5 million customers in Texas went without power at the storm’s peak, and at least 40 lives were lost due to hypothermia, carbon monoxide poisoning, and icy highways that caused fatal car crashes.

Now, three weeks after the storm, locals are still figuring out when they will be able to go back to work and provide for their families.

Much like during the storm, some of the aid is coming from outside of Texas.

In Philadelphia, a local nonprofit organization, Everybody Eats Philly, run by Chef Stephanie Willis, is taking the opportunity to help the community of San Antonio, even if it takes days to get there.

On Saturday, March 6, Willis and her team of experienced chefs will travel to the city and provide meals to those who are still left struggling.

The 19-year culinary artist talked to Eater Philly about what provoked her and her nonprofit organization to travel thousands of miles to Texas.

“We started Everybody Eats because there aren’t a lot of people who look like us who help people like us,” Willis said.

Black and Hispanic communities in Texas have been damaged the most in the wake of the massive winter storm, along with the already-present effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Willis’ plan is to distribute food and cooking supplies to the Agape Christian Church in San Antonio, so chefs can prepare meals beginning at 2 p.m. on March 6.

She is planning on delivering impeccable Philly flavors that will give local Texans a taste of The City of Brotherly Love.

At the top the menu, Her team of experienced chefs from Philadelphia is going to deliver the ultimate food that Philly is known for: cheesesteaks.

“We wanted to give a taste of Philadelphia,” said Willis.

On top of delivering mouth-watering staples to locals, Everybody Eats will also be handing out care packages of water and other supplies for people who need them.

This tragedy hits home for Willis, who has family in San Antonio and has been negatively affected by the natural disaster that ruptured countless communities.

“There are still issues getting water,” she said.

At the end of the day, Willis and her team want Texas natives to know that they are there for them, and residents should not feel ashamed to come in and grab some food.

“You’re not just coming to get a grocery box. We look like you, we talk like you. It’s not charity,” Willis said.