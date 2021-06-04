Philly Aids Thrift to expand its store amid of Pride Month

Philly Aids Thrift (PAT) in Queen Village has been a community anchor for residents all over the City of Brotherly Love for years.

It has been a year since PAT re-opened its doors from the COVID-19 pandemic and they’ve come back with some major plans.

The small business has always been a big attraction for all in Philly, and that space will now be expanding to add more inventory.

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease up, the store has been getting an immense amount of donations, which is heartwarming, but also overwhelming.

The expansion will take over a majority of the space on 5th and Bainbridge Streets.

PAT leaders are developing a plan to add 4,000 more square feet to the space they have occupied for over 10 years.

With the extra space, people can now shop comfortably, while also social distancing.

Employees will also be able to sort out donations in a larger area.

The store has been dedicated to giving customers the chance to shop on a budget, and it also gives money back to local AIDS organizations on an annual basis.

They have been on a mission to help fight AIDS since 2005, and have no plans to stop.

"We raise money to give away to services and programs for people living with HIV and AIDS across the Delaware Valley," Michael Byrne, the president of the board of directors Philly AIDS Thrift told Action News.

PAT recently had a successful drive-in movie night at the Navy Yard, where they used the money from selling tickets to help with the renovation costs.

They were able to raise over $5,000 from the event.

The community hub, which is known for its unique knick-knacks, vinyl records, and books, was faced with many hardships amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers can also find special antiques to add to their collection.

PAT is also known for its “DollarLand” section that is on the second floor. There, customers can find anything from gently-used clothes, to classic novels, and DVDs.

Although business isn’t back to normal just yet, they still managed to donate money to LGBTQ+ organizations, which has been a mission for over 15 years.

"This past year, we gave 25 different grants to 25 different organizations that provide programs and services for people affected by HIV and AIDS," Byrne said.

The store plans on doing the same at the end of the year.

If you are in the area make sure to check out Philly Aids Thrift.

The store is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Donations can also be made on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.