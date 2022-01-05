Philadelphia Eagles fund 32 local nonprofits as part of ‘End Philly Gun Violence’ campaign

Philadelphia nonprofits received social justice grants in partnership with the Eagles to reduce gun violence in the city.

The Eagles on Tuesday launched their “End Philly Gun Violence” campaign to address Philly’s growing gun crisis, one that resulted in 486 shooting homicides in 2021.

In order to accomplish their vision, they requested the help of community leaders who already provide social justice services and outreach. Each of the 32 nonprofits involved will receive a contribution from the $316,600 available funds.

Grants are provided through the Eagles Social Justice Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation, which is made up of donations from players and the organization.

As part of the anti-gun violence campaign, the Eagles published a website to help individuals find the 32 community resources:

The Eagles Social Justice Fund, which began in 2018, helps identify organizations serving Philly communities in addressing social justice issues, like poverty, violence, mental health, and more.

Several Eagles players actively participate on the social fund’s leadership council to select grant recipients. Those involved are Rodney McLeod, Shaun Bradley, Dallas Goedert, Brandon Graham, Anthony Harris, Jordan Howard, Avonte Maddox, Miles Sanders, and K'Von Wallace.

McLeod, who joined the Eagles as a free agent in 2016, expressed concern for Philly’s gun violence and shared his experience with traumatized kids and students during school visits.

"It hurts to see so much heartache and suffering in our communities as a result of these senseless acts of violence. We are losing family members, friends, mentors, role models, and future leaders because of the gun violence in our streets,” McLeod said.

In a team official announcement, the organization recounted a disheartening incident where a fatal shooting occurred in 2019 as the Eagles hosted a Camden vs. Pleasantville football playoff game.

Jeffrey Lurie, chairman and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles, shared his support of the players and nonprofits leading social justice efforts.

"I stand with them in their efforts and am grateful for those who have joined us in helping to create safer, more equitable communities for all Philadelphians to live in peacefully,” said Lurie.

To see a full list of resources available to the public, the Eagles ask that you visit the “End Philly Gun Violence” campaign website.