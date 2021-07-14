Pew awards over $3 million in grants to support Philly’s health equity and education

On July 13, The Pew Charitable Trusts announced the distribution of nearly $3.5 million in new grants in an effort to help Philadelphia-area residents and organizations mitigate some of the impacts of COVID-19.

Approximately $3.2 million will go towards three area nonprofits aimed at providing more equitable health and education outcomes for low-income adults and children. The remainder will go towards restoring and improving a vital public space along the Schuylkill River.

“With these latest grants, The Pew Charitable Trusts is pleased to continue to help the Philadelphia region and its residents move toward recovery from the health and economic impacts of the pandemic,” said Frazierita Klasen, the senior vice president leading Pew’s work in Philadelphia, in a press release.

The Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance (MANNA) has been awarded the Pew Fund for Health and Human Services’ growth grant, totaling $2 million over five years to help the organization expand the number of chronically ill individuals receiving medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling to improve health outcomes and overall quality of life.

The growth grant is a flexible, long-term, large investment that is designed to strengthen local health and human services agencies’ capacity to provide more low-income Philadelphians with research-informed services to improve health, well-being and overall stability.

“The Pew Fund is pleased to award our second-ever growth grant to MANNA to support its critical role in ensuring that more low-income, chronically ill patients have access to the nutrition they need to achieve optimal health and well-being,” said Kristin Romens, project director of the Pew Fund for Health and Human Services in Philadelphia.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia PolicyLab is receiving $1 million over four years to support continued efforts to inform effective national and local policies and practices aimed at achieving equitable and optimal health outcomes for children and adolescents.

The funding will specifically go towards helping PolicyLab conduct research and promote universal health insurance for children and families, explore and address ways COVID-19 has affected racial disparities in health outcomes for children and families, and promote intergenerational programs and policies that recognize the connection between children’s health and their caregivers’ physical, mental and social well-being.

Springboard Collaborative has been awarded a Pew venture grant, totaling $180,000 over two years to help the organization improve student literacy and combat learning losses that were exacerbated by pandemic-induced school closures.

Venture grants are another type of grant Pew provides, and is specifically a smaller and shorter-term grant that enables organizations to fill a critical service gap or need for an underserved population.

The funding will go towards helping bring the Springboard Learning Accelerator program to more schools in low-income Philadelphia neighborhoods. It’s a program that provides structure and support educators and families need in order to set and achieve reading goals for students in kindergarten through third grade.

“Adults and children across our region have long experienced disparities in health and educational outcomes, and COVID-19 has provided a stark reminder of the need to work toward meaningful and equitable change,” said Romens.

Bartram’s Garden is being awarded $300,000 over two years to support the restoration, maintenance and improvement of the garden. Key projects that the funding will aid include upgrading public spaces and benches; enhancing recreational and educational activities; and working with Southwest Philadelphia community leaders to spotlight the priorities and talents of local residents. This will be done through targeted programs, investments and paid youth development opportunities.

“All four grantee organizations are providing critical programs and resources that will enhance the well-being and overall quality of life for Philadelphians from a range of ages, backgrounds, and neighborhoods,” said Klasen.